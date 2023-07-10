Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Man in his 60s remains at John Hunter Hospital after being crushed between a bull and gate

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man who was crushed between a bull and gate at his Sandy Hollow property on Sunday afternoon remains in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.