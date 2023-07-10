A man who was crushed between a bull and gate at his Sandy Hollow property on Sunday afternoon remains in hospital.
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man, understood to be in his 60s, from the suburb west of Muswellbrook to John Hunter Hospital at about 2pm yesterday.
He was first treated on scene by the helicopter critical care team, tasked by New South Wales Ambulance, before being taken to the hospital for specialist treatment.
The Newcastle Herald understands the man is in a stable condition and is continuing to be treated by medical professionals.
More to come.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
