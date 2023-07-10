A deep dive into HALO Technologies: Their history, products and IPO

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

What is HALO Technologies and what products do they offer?

The initial version of HALO Technologies was founded by Fund Manager Nicholas Byron in 2017 as a platform where investment tools and resources could be brought together into one space.

Filling the need for ease of accessibility and support in the investment industry HALO Technologies quickly became one of Australia's leading enterprises in providing investment advice and resources for shareholders to use.



In January of 2018, HALO Technologies Holdings was officially incorporated.

So, what products do they actually offer? At HALO Technologies, there are three core products on offer.

HALO Global

A tool designed to aid more hands-on investors, HALO Global provides professional resources without high costs.



This product gives investors unlimited access to global financial data, including company histories, market insights and stock analysis of over 35,000 securities.



HALO Global enables investment decisions to be easily made by HALO Technologies and AAIG clients.

This online global equities research and trading platform is perfect for active investors and high-net wealth users.

HALO Trading

HALO Trading is HALO Technologies' introductory, free-to-use trading platform which is a lighter-weight version of HALO Global. HALO Trading is a great option for new-to-market traders and investors that are not familiar with HALO Technologies or other trading platforms and are looking to gain experience with this sort of software and technology.

HALO Trading also provides access to over 35,000 shares and ETFs across over 30 different exchanges and global markets while offering competitive brokerage fees.

HALO Professional

HALO Professional is HALO's B2B offering designed for financial advisers, planners, stockbrokers and analysts.

Professional has all the institutional-grade features available in HALO Global plus additional client management and bulk trade features that professionals need to be effective.

HALO Professional also provides clients with access to other products and services offered by HALO Technologies including their ready-to-invest portfolios, HALO Vues as well as their mobile trading app, HALO Mobile.

A brief history of HALO Technologies

How did HALO Technologies begin?



Starting out in 2017 as a trading platform for investment tools and resources, this enterprise has grown to provide helpful investment intelligence to investors worldwide.

Take a look at this timeline to see HALO Technologies' progression:

2017 - The HALO Platform is born

The creation of the first version of the HALO Platform began, with the main goal of bringing effective investment tools together on one platform.

2018 - HALO Technologies is incorporated

HALO Technologies Pty Ltd is registered after the successful launch of HALO Global.

2019

February: Clients needing additional guidance can now use the created HALO VIP.

May: Acquisition of Macrovue Pty Ltd.

September: HALO Technologies is now a substantial shareholder in DomaCom Australia.

October: The global coverage of HALO 2.0 has begun with the release of HALO Americas.

November: IRESS Investor for AAIG clients is replaced by HALO Lite (precursor to HALO Trading).

2020

March: The 1.0 version of HALO Mobile is released to the App Store & Google Play.

April: HALO Global Research & Investment Platform is the relaunched version of HALO Platform. This relaunch includes the addition of HALO Asia and HALO EMEA.

November: The 3.0 version of HALO is released and has complete functionality for global trading, improved User Interface (UI) and B2B research integrated into the platform.

2021

February: HALO Mobile 3.0 has been released and new features include miniaturisation of the desktop app, mobile trading capabilities for Macrovue users and HALO Quote as a new tool.

March: HALO Global Trading Report is launched, providing clients with weekly trade ideas.

May: Pay ID for HALO Global is released and ensures instant and secure account funding.

September: New B2B features from HALO Professional for stock brokers, advisors, fund managers and financial professionals are launched.

December: Global marketing for HALO technologies has begun in the US, UK and NZ.

2022

The HALO IPO was released and HALO Technologies is now publicly traded.

HALO Technologies Holdings Limited lists on the ASX under the stock code ASX: HAL.

The HALO IPO on the ASX

At the beginning of 2022, the HALO IPO went live on the ASX.



After raising over $35 million from investors, this trading platform has international growth ambitions and plans to partner with similar businesses using the money raised.

With significant uptake from their existing software users for the IPO, HALO Technologies has demonstrated the confidence and trust everyday investors have in the company.

How HALO Technologies plans to grow post IPO

After raising a substantial amount of capital through their IPO in early 2022, HALO Technologies has plans to reinvest heavily into the following areas to unlock continuous growth in both domestic and international markets over the next 24 months:

Continued Acquisitions (25 per cent of funds raised)

Database Acquisitions (5.5 per cent of funds raised)

Tech Development (5.5 per cent of funds raised)

Convertible Note Redemption (14 per cent of funds raised)

Marketing (11 per cent of funds raised)

These funds are focused on achieving the following:

1. Organic growth

A mix of both digital and traditional marketing activities will seek to target the following investors and companies across HALO's B2B & B2C offerings:

Financial advisors, financial planners, and shadow brokers

Research subscription providers

End-user clients of the HALO Mobile app

2. Service offering expansion

Several HALO offerings will undergo several technology enhancements to drive increased revenue including and allowing for:

The roll-out of the HALO Platforms into global B2B2C and B2C markets.

Gaining DMA CHESS-Sponsered/HIN trading connectivity.

Extensions of Omnibus into other jurisdictions and asset classes.

Financial planning software integrations to assist B2B penetration.

3. Strategic acquisitions

Strategic acquisitions are an area that HALO Technologies is familiar with and experienced in (after acquiring Macrovue Pty Ltd).

