Braedyn Crowley strikes perfect NPL century with Maitland Magpies

Scoring a hat-trick has become almost commonplace for Braedyn Crowley in the Northern NSW NPL.
And up against a struggling Lake Macquarie on Sunday at Cooks Square Park, the rampaging striker would have been eyeing even more.
But three was just perfect.
Crowley went to 100 goals in 100 NNSW NPL games, across stints with the Jets Youth, Lambton Jaffas and Maitland, as the Magpies routed the Roosters 9-0.
He opened the scoring with a typical show of strength and touch close to goal in the 16th minute before turning provider as Maitland went to the break 5-0 up. The hat-trick came with goals in the 62nd and 64th minutes as Michael Bolch's side recorded a ninth consecutive win.
"It was just one of those games in the first half, I was getting assists and not goals, but it was a good day all round," Crowley said.
"I had people saying that it was perfect I went 100 in 100, it wouldn't have sounded good to be 101 in 100. But it was good to get there. It was a good feeling and something I'm happy to have done at Maitland.
"I've been here for three seasons and to do it at a club that means a lot to me - the players and Bolchy - it was a special day."
The win put the defending premiers two points off leaders Charlestown with four rounds remaining - a stunning rise after they had just nine points from their first nine games.
"The group is confident at the moment," said Crowley, who has 26 goals in 17 games this year - 12 goals clear of Broadmeadow's Riley Smith.
"I think it was just taking a bit to click together with some of the new players, but now we've got that confidence and belief we can go the whole way.
"It's just taking each game one by one and trying not to concede goals, and that's been something we've been doing well. We've just got to keep that going the last four games."
He said "this title race is going to come down to the wire I think" and Maitland had "four tough games to come". They host Edgeworth on Saturday, then Cooks Hill away, Olympic at home and Adamstown on the road.
"Now you've got teams like Cooks Hill, Valentine, Adamstown, where years ago you might say they are easy games, but now you see the confidence and belief of some of the younger players in those teams," he said.
"They want to play football, and it's good to see because you want the league to be as competitive as possible."
The former Jets and Melbourne City forward reinforced his standing as the league's best player last season with 28 goals and a sweep on the major awards.
A grand final win, though, still eludes him after two losses in deciders with Maitland.
While he still has hopes of playing professionally again, the 26-year-old is driven first for a trophy double with the Magpies.
"I'm enjoying my football and I'm happy living here," he said.
"I've signed on for next year but I've said to the club that if something bigger comes up, I'm going to have to look at it.
"But right now Maitland is my main focus and to get that premiership, and that grand final win hopefully for Bolchy."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
