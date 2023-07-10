Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charlestown Square bakery worker allegedly threatened with syringe in robbery

Updated July 11 2023 - 7:17am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown Square. File picture
Charlestown Square. File picture

A man has been charged after a Charlestown bakery employee was allegedly threatened with a syringe in an armed robbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.