A man has been charged after a Charlestown bakery employee was allegedly threatened with a syringe in an armed robbery.
Police were called about 7.30am on July 9 after a man approached the counter of the Charlestown Square ground floor bakery and allegedly threatened a employee with a syringe.
The 25-year-old male worker told police the man demanded money before taking cash and walking out of the centre onto Frederick Street.
The employee was not injured during the incident.
Following a review of CCTV and other inquiries, police attended a South Street, Windale home about 4pm, and arrested a 33-year-old man.
He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on July 11.
