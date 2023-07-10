The Hunter community has paid tribute to an Australian man who died after suffering a brain haemorrhage in Bali.
Rajiv Jayarajah's family said in a statement on July 10 the young father and husband couldn't be saved, after he was flown to Melbourne by air ambulance.
A fundraising page was set up a week ago by friend Andrew Macqueen to help cover medical expenses and emergency transport costs to bring Mr Jayarajah, who has links with the Newcastle area, back to Australia.
The Hunter Medical Research Institute made a $1000 donation to the page.
"Mr Rajiv Jayarajah worked as a strategic consultant (based in Melbourne) who has worked with HMRI in recent years," the institute said in a statement.
"We certainly send our condolences to his family and work colleagues."
Mr Jayarajah's family said Raj was surrounded by his family and close friends in Melbourne gathered by his bedside to say goodbye.
Mr Macqueen said the young dad and husband had collapsed with a "massive brain haemorrhage" and had emergency brain surgey before being put in an induced coma.
The page raised more than $200,000 in eight days for the young family.
The family thanked the healthcare staff who cared for Mr Jayarajah in Bali and Melbourne.
"We are shattered to lose Raj so young - it's a huge loss for so many people who loved him, most of all his loving family," the family said.
"It is hard to imagine life without him and we will now begin the mourning process.
"We know how much Raj was loved and the incredible impact he had on those around him. We will provide further information soon about plans to commemorate and celebrate his incredible life and the wonderful man that he was."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
