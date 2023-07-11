Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Charlestown Azzurri fume over rescheduled premiership run

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown Azzurri secretary Roger Steel, life member Graham Mason, president Erin Valentinis, director of football Roby Valentinis and life member Don DiNardo in a recent promotion of the club's 60th anniversary. Picture by Marina Neil
Charlestown Azzurri secretary Roger Steel, life member Graham Mason, president Erin Valentinis, director of football Roby Valentinis and life member Don DiNardo in a recent promotion of the club's 60th anniversary. Picture by Marina Neil

Leaders Charlestown are angry with Northern NSW Football's rejection of a request to prioritise the rescheduling of their NPL game against Broadmeadow over the revived State Cup final, which they say is of "little interest to the footballing community".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.