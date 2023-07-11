Leaders Charlestown are angry with Northern NSW Football's rejection of a request to prioritise the rescheduling of their NPL game against Broadmeadow over the revived State Cup final, which they say is of "little interest to the footballing community".
Magic's home Australia Cup round of 32 game with Sydney United 58 has been locked in by Football Australia for Friday, August 4, which led to the NPL match with Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval that Sunday being moved to Tuesday, August 8.
Barring wet weather, Azzurri, who were to hold their old boys' day on the Sunday, will have 17 days between vital games against Lambton Jaffas and Magic, before backing up five days later in a potential premiership-deciding finale at Edgeworth.
Azzurri officials met with NNSWF football operations manager Liam Bentley on Monday and requested their game be played on the weekend of July 29-30, which has been kept spare for the State Cup. That match, which has not been held since 2014, will be played between Broadmeadow and Edgeworth on July 29. Charlestown asked that the cup game be moved midweek instead of their match but the request was denied.
In a statement sent to the Herald, Azzurri said the final-round NPL games should take precedence over the State Cup. NNSWF said the State Cup had been locked in since November last year and its return "was received extremely positively by clubs".
"We remain steadfast that the NNSW Men's State Cup is one of our premier pieces of silverware and we make no apologies for scheduling it on a standalone weekend in preference to league matches," Bentley said.
"We understand where Charlestown Azzurri are coming from. They want to host their final home game of the season, a match where they could potentially win the premiership, on a weekend. It would also have been the club's Old Boys' Day, which would be financially beneficial to the club.
"I met with the club on Monday afternoon and explained the situation to them again. We completely respect their request. But we have been open, clear and transparent with Charlestown Azzurri about this matter throughout. We will not be moving the already scheduled NNSW Men's State Cup Final to a midweek when we can simply move the league fixture between Charlestown and Broadmeadow given the logistical issues around required rest days, Australia Cup fixturing and the limited time constraints with this match scheduled for the second last round of the season."
NNSWF said Charlestown first requested for Magic's Australia Cup match to be rescheduled but they were told FA control fixturing for that competition.
They said the request for the State Cup final to be moved to midweek was not possible for a number of reasons.
NNSWF also want to build the prestige of the State Cup by holding it on its own standalone weekend to give it the respect and profile it deserves.
They also believe clubs who are in the State Cup decider do care about the match and it was being held on a standalone weekend to give those clubs the best possible opportunity to prepare.
Charlestown (38 points) are two points clear at the top with four rounds left in the NPL. Maitland (36), Jaffas (34), Magic (33), Weston (32) and Edgeworth (31) all remain in the premiership hunt and top-five finals battle.
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.