NSW coach Brad Fittler has urged Newcastle props Daniel and Jacob Saifiti to "take teams on" at club level if they want to become Blues regulars.
Jacob returns to the Origin arena in Wednesday's third and final match after being overlooked for selection in the opening two games.
He was picked ahead of Daniel, who has made seven appearances for the Blues but not featured since the 2021 series.
Both brothers, 27, dropped down the pecking order this year as the Knights hit a slump in the weeks prior to the series-opener.
Jacob's selection chances were also not helped by a five-game suspension earlier in the season.
He had made an impressive debut in last year's decider at Suncorp Stadium, scoring a try and playing a standout role in a beaten side as the Blues went down 22-12.
"He was really good for us," Fittler said of Jacob, speaking on Tuesday.
"Trying to nail those front-row spots ... I don't think we've had the same group of front-rowers for a series.
"There's an opportunity there ... he did a great job last year.
"They most probably need to keep improving that in Newcastle, taking teams on - him and his brother.
"I think that would cement more Origin games."
Saifiti - along with Knights teammate Bradman Best, who will make his Blues debut at Accor Stadium - has the chance to prove his credentials again and help NSW restore some pride.
The two players are Newcastle's only representatives in the match, which has no bearing on the series outcome after Queensland won the first two games.
NSW have now lost three of the past four series.
Saifiti's performance on debut had left him in good stead to be retained for Origin I this year, but the 27-year-old thought his suspension for a high shot in round two may have cost him a jersey in 2023.
"I was very disappointed about that," he said.
"But after I got back from that I feel like I came back and played some pretty good footy.
"It was driving me a bit, so I must have done something right to get back into the team."
Speaking with the Blues' media team, Saifiti admitted that he and Daniel had set a shared goal this year to represent their state together.
"It's hard because obviously I'm so glad to be back in the side but I also know how good a level of football Daniel is playing this year," he said.
"It was a goal of both of ours to play Origin together this year.
"I'm confident it will happen in the future, but it is hard.
"We both thought it might be difficult with the Knights season so far.
"The better you're going as a team, the more eyes that are on you and the more likely you are of getting picked.
"It's been a weird one for our club. We've been up and down all year, but we've been competing hard so I'm very glad to be back here."
Best, meanwhile, will make his Blues debut after being picked to play centre following injuries to first-choice options Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic earlier in the series.
The Central Coast product was picked ahead of the likes of Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane), Matt Burton (Canterbury) and Izack Tago (Penrith), prompting media debate about his inclusion.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien slammed the criticism last week, but said it would likely only spur the debutant on.
"The more personal it becomes for Bradman, the better he performs," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"The media disrespect has now made it personal.
"It's a shame what should have been a great week for Bradman and his family has now become about him defending his selection."
With his job potentially on the line, Fittler said that NSW simply "need to win".
"It was about picking a team that we think is the best to win," he said.
"In amongst that, we had an opportunity to maybe blood a few young blokes.
"Bradman, and [prop] Keaon [Koloamatangi] for that matter. Keaon has been around for a while, and I'm excited to have [five-eighth] Cody [Walker] back."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
