Quiet first days on City of Newcastle's pools push speak volumes

IT is a shame an indoor pool for Lambton, something that Newcastle swimmers have called for over many years, emerged in the context of the council's unbranded advertising of its preferred tender for the inland pools.
The $10 million plan is one that will, in the depths of winter, have many happily considering the idea of a warm dip in seasons to come.
This has been a divisive matter inside and outside the chamber.
Bluefit has managed most of the city's pools for several years. While Beresfield users may be concerned about a change in operator, swimmers in Stockton and other areas have written letters to this newspaper in support of the operator. Their track record is not the issue.
The issue, for most swimmers, has been the process through which the tender has proceeded. Labor councillors recused themselves citing a conflict of interest, inflaming a war of words with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, and left City of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath to decide.
While Mr Bath is a capable administrator, he is not an elected representative. If councillors make an unpopular decision, they must eventually face an election. Mr Bath will not be accountable in that same way.
Beyond that, the council chose to announce its preferred tender only in the classifieds section of a Sydney newspaper and through a nondescript website link until questions from the Newcastle Herald on Monday. Given the intensity of coverage in Hunter media, that seems the logical place to announce the next stage and glean genuine input from the most possible stakeholders.
That the council issued no media statements or other highly visible invitations to comment during the first week of a four-week process is one that has left even an elected councillor scratching his head.
"It comes as a surprise," Greens councillor John Mackenzie, who was unaware of the open submission process, told the Newcastle Herald when contacted. "It's highly uncommon for us to not promote opportunities for feedback through local media."
Cynics may see criticism in one newspaper regarding advertising in another as sour grapes, but there are larger questions at play. It is fundamental to democratic processes that decisions involving this much ratepayer money are transparent and accountable. That a councillor was unaware of the process a quarter of the way through seems a damning assessment.
Bluefit may well be the perfect fit for managing Newcastle's inland pools, as Mr Bath's report to councillors and several readers have argued, but some disagree. Winning them over demands a process above reproach, offering a definitive end to any debate. This has been a divisive matter inside and outside the chamber.
in a process where elected officials sidelined themselves and a decision appears to have proceeded more quietly than is typical until very predictable questions were asked, there are even more questions now.
Ratepayers deserve answers on why this matter's advertising diverges from what at least one member of the elected council considers standard practice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.