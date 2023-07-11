Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Editorial: Quiet first days on Newcastle pools tender speak volumes

By Editorial
July 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quiet first days on City of Newcastle's pools push speak volumes
Quiet first days on City of Newcastle's pools push speak volumes

IT is a shame an indoor pool for Lambton, something that Newcastle swimmers have called for over many years, emerged in the context of the council's unbranded advertising of its preferred tender for the inland pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.