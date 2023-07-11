Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights name team for round 20 NRL clash with Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday, July 14

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle centre Dane Gagai is expected to return from injury against Wests Tigers on Friday night as the Knights aim to secure consecutive wins for the first time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.