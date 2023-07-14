Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Feature property: 53 Fleming Street, Wickham

July 15 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature Property

  • 2 Beds 2 Bath 2 Garage
  • Price Guide: On request
  • Agency: Street Real Estate
  • Agent: Damon Sellis 0410 468 968
  • Inspect: As advertised or by appointment

Emerging from its humble origins as a carpentry workshop, this warehouse transformation has birthed a private and light-filled abode, offering unmatched convenience and minimal upkeep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.