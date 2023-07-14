Emerging from its humble origins as a carpentry workshop, this warehouse transformation has birthed a private and light-filled abode, offering unmatched convenience and minimal upkeep.
Nestled on a prime corner block, bestowing the coveted gift of secure off-street parking for two vehicles, this dwelling is a rare gem in its vibrant locale.
It promises to captivate the hearts of busy couples and downsizers in search of an urban sanctuary, perfectly embodying the essence of hassle-free living.
Original warehouse charm emanates from the building's expansive windows adorned with elegant timber trims, exposed trusses, and raked ceilings.
Step inside to reveal a thoughtfully designed floorplan that bathes in natural light.
The open plan living area seamlessly merges with an electric-equipped kitchen, while two robed bedrooms are complemented by two contemporary bathrooms.
Outside, a private deck beckons offering a tranquil setting for dining and relaxation.
Choose between the carport, accessible from Fleming Street, or the garage, accessed from John Street, for convenient parking options.
The garage, with its versatile layout, even presents the opportunity to transform into a third bedroom, should your accommodation needs evolve.
Nestled in an enviable locale, mere moments away from the vibrant pulse of Beaumont Street's bustling cafes and eateries, this residence boasts proximity to Islington Park and the harbour foreshore, a mere two blocks away.
Convenience reaches new heights as you discover the proximity to Newcastle Interchange, granting you easy access throughout the city and beyond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.