Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Psychic medium John Edward is coming to Newcastle's Civic Theatre in October

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Psychic medium John Edward is coming to Newcastle.
Psychic medium John Edward is coming to Newcastle.

John Edward experienced a distinct sense of foreboding while last on tour in Australia in 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.