Psychic medium John Edward is coming to Newcastle.

John Edward experienced a distinct sense of foreboding while last on tour in Australia in 2019.
The world-renowned medium stepped outside on what was a hot summer day and remarked to his aunt and cousin, who were with him: "There is a big black cloud ready to descend".
Yes, the east coast of Australia was enduring horrific bushfires at the time, and people were advised to wear masks outside to minimise any harmful health effects. But this wasn't the cloud Edward was referring to. This was something else.
"My cousin put her hand in the air and said 'You mean like this big black cloud?' and I said 'No, a real big black cloud, like an ominous dark descending black cloud. Isn't it funny, in every city in every country we've been to, the message coming through over and over again is that somebody dies alone'.
"And then I realised the message had been about setting the groundwork for people who would be in circumstances and situations where they would not be able to be at bedsides when a person passed, as happened during the pandemic."
As a psychic medium, author and lecturer, Edward has for three decades helped people by communicating with those who have "crossed over".
In 2000 he pioneered the psychic phenomena genre with the television program Crossing Over With John Edward. It was the first television show syndicated worldwide devoted to psychic mediumship and it ran for four seasons. Another television program of his, John Edward Cross Country, debuted in 2006.
In 2011 Edward launched a digital network to deliver real-time content internationally, culminating in the creation of the online community "Evolve". His web series Evolve with John Edward features member readings, celebrity interviews and assorted metaphysical lifestyle content.
He doesn't tour much any more, content to rely instead on online interaction with smaller groups, but is coming to Australia in October.
"I'm one of the odd people you will meet who embraced the lockdowns. It gave me time to look at life differently," he says.
"I felt that for 20 years I had been on a treadmill, running, running, running, and then all of a sudden someone said 'Oh, by the way, we're taking the treadmill away and you don't have to run'.
"I felt a little bit guilty, but then I was like 'Hang on a minute, let me just take a pause'. There were a lot of celebrities - not that I'm trying to say I'm a celebrity - doing these Instagram live streams and trying to keep people's spirits up and I went in the opposite direction. I went into hibernation for a bit."
That is, until a friend asked him to join her as an online guest to "speak to 30 or 40 celebrities".
"I'd done phone readings before but I'd never done it online," Edward says.
"After that experience I realised if I could do it for them I might as well try it out for my clients - answering questions and doing readings - and from that I started doing virtual events where small 10-person groups were my preference.
"This took me back to my roots when I would do 10-person groups sitting on a floor in my living room. It kind of felt like a return."
His decision also gave him the opportunity to spend more time with his family.
"I wasn't on a plane, I wasn't in a rental car, I wasn't in one city of a morning and a different city at night. I liked it and wanted to keep it that way," he says.
"I decided I was only going to tour certain places. I was not going to tour like I used to.
"There is a part of me that has always felt a sense of responsibility. I didn't want to leave my children to tour but realised that at least I could come home to them, when so many parents couldn't because their kids had passed. I wanted to be able to give those parents some comfort."
Australia is one of the places he will still tour. He feels connected to this country and its people, and has always found it a source of "good energy". I ask if that will change if US-style politics gains a foothold here.
"I remember standing on the stage in Sydney the last time I was there, having warned people around the country about just that, and some guy yelled out from the balcony 'No mate, don't worry about that, we're Australian, we won't let that happen'. And I said to him 'Please don't, please please don't'," he says.
"I would hate to see that malignancy of division show up in a place of great community."
On this tour, part of his focus will again be helping people to "view life through an energetic lens so they don't need readings".
"I believe the pandemic is not over, even though the governments of the world want people to think it's over and life should just go back to normal," he says.
"I want to energetically help to navigate people through the losses that we've incurred as a global community and understand that nobody passes alone.
"If anybody was touched by a loss during the high end of the pandemic, when it was still being honoured as such, and if they couldn't be by their loved one's side, I want them to know there are always people that come for us in spirit - family members and friends who have gone before us, they are there.
"Otherwise, the shows are still the same; people who are collectively coming together for a night with their stories. I hope I will be able to teach people that life is love eternal, and hopefully empower them and leave them better than I found them."
