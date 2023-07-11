Matt Baus will be out to create history when he combines with Raymond Terrace clubmates Shaun Richards, Shannon Gittoes and Lee Schraner in the final of the Champion of Club Champion Fours on Sunday at Lambton.
The Terrace team takes on the Solidier Point team of Bruce Cooper, Warren "Squirrel" Flanagan, Daniel Collaros and Terry Antram.
If successful, Baus will become only the second Newcastle zone two player to win all four Open Zone Championships as well as all three Champion of Club Champions titles.
In 2010, Baus won the first of two straight Champion of Champion singles when playing at Swansea and went on to win the State Final in 2011. He has won the Champion of Champion Pairs on four occasions, 2014, 16, 17 and 19 before earlier this year winning the state final in this event.
Baus has also been successful in winning the zone singles (2015, 2019), pairs (2014, 2018) triples (2011, 2019) and fours (2015, 2018).
Should Baus be successful this weekend he will join clubmate Ian Lean as the only players to achieve the honour.
It will be the Raymond Terrace's third victory in a row and their fourth in the 30-year history of the event.
Soldiers Point will be out to make it number three, having claimed the final in 2005 and 2011.
** Club Charlestown coordinator Daniel Hill is set to make his debut for the NSW Blues next Tuesday when teams in the open, over 40's and under 25's take on Queensland at Club Tweed in the Annual Test series.
Hill was one of many Newcastle men and women who competed at state selection trials last weekend at Cabramatta.
He played in the lead position for Lee Schraner with Matt Baus third and Ray Pearse second. The side for the Test series is yet to be confirmed, but their results would suggest that this rink will be one of the lineups.
Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik (Raymond Terrace) and Maitland's Kayla Kourtin have been selected n the open women's team.
In the under-25's, Lachlan Freeman (Raymond Terrace) earned a spot .
Terry Antram, Warren Shipley (Soldiers Point) and Jason Stokes (Raymond Terrace) have retained their place in the over-40s after being part of the winning side last year.
Lisa Burton (Soldiers Point), Leisa Morgan and Eugenie Muncaster (Kurri Kurri) are in the women's over 40's.
** The State Junior Championships began at Warilla on Monday.
The pairs were played Monday and Tuesday, followed by Singles on Wednesday, with the fours concluding Friday.
Zone 2 will be represented by Kyle Anderson in the singles. In the Pairs it is Jordan Lean and Zoe Nicholls. Zoe Nicholls, Liam Pietraszek, Jordan Lean and Huxley Rowe are in the fours.
