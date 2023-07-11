A SOPHISTICATED aircraft based at Williamtown will be deployed to Europe for six months as Australia steps up its support for Ukraine against Russia's "illegal and immoral invasion".
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) confirmed a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E-74 Wedgetail aircraft will head to Germany from October, along with up to 100 crew and support staff.
The Australian government said the decision was made so the aircraft could provide an early warning of threats "to help protect a vital gateway of international humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine".
Officials said ADF personnel and assets will not enter Ukraine during the six-month deployment.
The aircraft will not be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, operating outside of Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian airspace.
The aircraft and ADF crew will be hosted by the German government.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian government continued to back its allies and international partners.
"Australia calls on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukrainian territory and immediately end this illegal invasion, which has caused terrible damage and loss of life in Ukraine," he said.
"We strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and are providing ongoing humanitarian and military assistance."
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the deployment of the Wedgetail from Williamtown RAAF base, near Newcastle, would ensure vital support with its early warning capability.
Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong also backed the deployment, saying it was a further demonstration of support for Ukraine.
The RAAF described the Wedgetail plane as providing "one of the most advanced airspace battle management capabilities in the world".
It boasts long-range surveillance radar, back-up radar, and tactical voice and data communications systems.
The E-7A has a range of more than 7000 kilometres, and can cover more than four million square kilometres on a single standard mission - about the size of Western Australia.
It has the capability to refuel in the air.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
