Newcastle Herald
Home/News

House of the Week: 112 Bar Beach Avenue, The Junction

Updated July 14 2023 - 8:27am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

112 Bar Beach Avenue, The Junction

  • 5 Bed 4 Bath 2 Car
  • Price guide: On request
  • Agency: PRD Presence
  • Agent: Natalie Tonks 0438 634 750
  • Inspect: By appointment

Step into a world of timeless elegance with this stunning double brick family home, proudly standing as a testament to the Australian Federation era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.