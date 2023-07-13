Step into a world of timeless elegance with this stunning double brick family home, proudly standing as a testament to the Australian Federation era.
Built in 1914, this architectural masterpiece flaunts all the hallmarks of its era, boasting 12ft ornate plaster ceilings, elegant leadlight windows and doors, and beautiful timber floors that whisper stories of a bygone era.
Meticulously renovated with a sympathetic touch, this home seamlessly blends the charm of yesteryear with the comforts of the 21st century.
Now featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it offers ample space for the entire family to thrive.
The formal lounge and dining rooms exude grandeur and provide an ideal setting for hosting unforgettable gatherings, while the contemporary new eat-in kitchen effortlessly marries style and functionality.
Step outside to the series of verandahs that wrap around the home.
Multiple sets of French doors create a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces, allowing gentle breezes and natural light to breathe life into every corner of the home.
Whether you choose to unwind with a book in hand or entertain guests in style, these verandahs will be your go-to spots, while the private gardens and swimming pool will be a big hit with every member of the family.
Prepare to be pleasantly surprised as you ascend to the upper level, guided by a staircase adorned with love hearts.
Here, the wonderfully spacious and light-filled family room awaits.
Featuring a second full-size kitchen, complete with a bar fridge and beer keg, this space effortlessly transforms into the ultimate entertaining hub.
A double garage awaits behind an electric gate, providing secure parking and ample storage space for vehicles and cherished possessions.
With a security system, ducted a/c, and ducted vacuuming, comfort, convenience and peace of mind come together effortlessly.
"This is a period home with modern upgrades," agent Natalie Tonks, from PRD Presence said.
"The flow from the living kitchen and pool all on one level appeals to many different buyer types including families or even a couple who work from home and have family visiting.
"We have received interest from local buyers and also from out of town buyers."
The location is fantastic if you want to grab a dinner or a nice flat walk to the beach... amenities are all close by. No need to use the car in this fantastic location.
Nestled in the heart of one of Newcastle's most sought-after areas, this gorgeous property grants you access to a wealth of activities and amenities.
Wake up to the blissful embrace of Bar Beach, a 10-minute stroll away, inviting you to start your day with a refreshing surf or an ocean swim.
For the sports enthusiasts, nearby Empire Park offers a playground for tennis, soccer, and lawn bowls.
For a dose of retail therapy, a barista made coffee, or day/night dining, stroll across the road to The Junction or wander to nearby Darby Street.
The owners have loved living in the Junction home for nine years, and have thoroughly enjoyed the location being so close to the beach, shops, dining, schools and Empire Park.
'Our family has spent many a weekend at the park, half way down the street, playing the ball wall, tennis and playing with our dogs," they said.
'The house is on a big block and being enclosed by a high fence, the house offers much quietness and privacy.
"We literally park our cars on Friday, and don't use them until Monday.
"The smells of all the local cafes is sometimes a challenge with which one to choose.
"We upgraded upstairs to cater for our growing family and entertaining, but now most of our kids have kids of their own, we felt now was the right time to move for a change."
