APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos touches down in Newcastle on Wednesday but the power-packed striker will not be part of the Jets squad to take on Melbourne Victory in a Australia Cup qualifier.
Stamatelopoulos returns to Newcastle on a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Greece.
The 24-year-old is the first signing by new coach Rob Stanton but won't be risked against the Victory in Darwin on Monday night.
"He has flown here from Greece via Adelaide," Stanton said. "He hasn't done any pre-season training and we need to be careful. He has plenty of time to get himself right. He is a new face for the players which will be exciting."
Stamatelopoulos scored three goals, including an 89th minute-winner in a 2-1 triumph over Melbourne City, in 12 appearances for the Jets in the 2020-21 COVID 19 interrupted campaign.
He departed for a season with Rodos in the Greek third division before being picked up by Super League club PAS Giannina.
"I have been aware of AP for a while," Stanton said. "He played in Greece and got bought by a first division club. He didn't score a lot of goals there but made a good impression.
"He is aggressive and will be a good fit with the way we want to play. I want to play a bit different to how Arthur [Papas] played last season. It requires two strikers at times. AP will link well and play well with some of the players we have in Trent Buhagiar and Archie Goodwin.
"He has a good eye for goal and combining with the others, we will have a decent threat there.
"When I spoke to him what impressed me was how much he wanted to come and play. He really wants to make a difference.
"He has overseas experience and is hungry to be successful. He suits the style I want to play, and hopefully will bang in a heap of goals and help the team progress.
"He has recently married and has some real purpose now. He has that little bit of maturity I think will rub off on the other boys."
The addition of Stamatelopoulos takes the Jets senior roster to 21 players.
There were reports that Melbourne City were interested in Reno Piscopo despite the silky playmaker being contracted to the Jets for another season.
"That is not going to happen," Stanton said. "He is contracted to us. There will always be things like that circling.
"As a coach you are always working with your players, where they are at, what their mindset is and if there are any issues. I have had some great conversations with Reno. He is in a good space. We certainly don't want to release him and we won't be."
The Jets have been training for two and half weeks and Stanton intends to take most of the squad to Darwin.
The bottom four teams from last A-League season - Glory, Jets, Victory and Bulls - are competing for a place in the main draw of the national knockout.
Victory are in their first week of pre-season training.
As well as a short preparation, the teams have to handle the heat with temperatures above 30 degrees predicted.
"You will see one or two young players get some good game time in Darwin. It will be a young team," Stanton said. "We have built the two and a half weeks a lot quicker than you normally would. There is a risk element to it.
"When you are building for a season and you have to fast track like that, it is going to throw your longer-term plan out a bit.
"Obviously the objective is to win the game. That offers another game for us to play in a competitive environment.
"I'm also mindful of ensuring that we don't have an major [injury] issues and suffer that for the next three months. It is a balancing."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
