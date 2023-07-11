A DRIVER remains on the run after a police chase through at least five Newcastle suburbs on Tuesday morning.
Police noticed a blue Mazda 3 allegedly speeding on Lambton Road, Lambton at about 3.20am.
Officers initiated a pursuit and the offender led police on a chase through Sandgate, Warabrook, Waratah, Mayfield, and Tighes Hill. Police said the car reached speeds of up to 160 kilometres an hour in 60-kilometre speed zones.
Officers from Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter police districts, and the traffic and highway patrol command were all involved in the pursuit.
Police used road spikes on the Inner City Bypass in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the car managed to evade police.
The chase continued, before the police chose to terminate the pursuit at Lookout Road, New Lambton, due to safety concerns.
Police are now searching for the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.