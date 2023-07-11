If you were driving past the Warners Bay Theatre on Tuesday, you might have noticed something strange in the neighbourhood.
A fully-armoured Justice Buster Batman, with a troupe of Ghostbusters in tow, and a white-haired harpist on a first-name basis with a Greek God crossing the road.
Fear not, citizens, the city is not under attack - this was only a warm up.
Back at the base, the Avengers are assembling. The Justice League are justicing. The Jedis are ... well, know you ... bsshzzzz-vvvv-vvv-vvvvvv.
Lake Macqaurie's answer to Comic-Con is coming to Warners Bay at the end of the month.
The local council, which is hosting the event at the Warners Bay Theatre on July 29, has promised an all-out showcase of cosplay, pop culture and fun for fans of just about any franchise at Pop Bam.
From cosplay panel discussions to Swordcraft battles, the council says its first pop culture festival will have something for just about every fan.
"This will be an inclusive event aimed at teens and above, celebrating the fun and magic that pop culture delivers," Jacqui Hemsley, the Lake's arts and culture manager said on Tuesday.
Pop Bam has already secured a line-up of local talent, including demonstrations from LARPers, Swordcraft Newcastle, panels featuring top cosplayers, displays, crafts and special appearances from local cosplay master Simon Wait and actor David Hambly, who played Zeus' harpist in the Marvel flick Thor: Love & Thunder.
Brenton Portus, who has been involved in the cosplay scene for almost 15 years, said his love of pop culture prompted him to throw on costumes ranging from Ghostbusters to Marvel superheroes and Star Wars clone troopers.
"Sometimes I think people forget how much fun it is to be a kid, and enjoying the heck out of things just because you can," he said.
"Most parents will bring their kids to the event, thinking it's just for them, but the parents end up getting a kick out of it also."
The festival kicks off at 10am on Saturday, July 29, at the Baramayiba theatre on Lake Street at Warners Bay.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for youth (ages 5-17), and children under 5 are free. For further details visit the council's website.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
