Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Shute Shield rugby union: Fly-half Connor Winchester cleared for Wildfires' battle against Wallabies-laden Sydney University

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 11 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires fly-half has been cleared of a quad strain and will take on Sydney University. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires fly-half has been cleared of a quad strain and will take on Sydney University. Picture by Stewart Hazell

IN-FORM fly-half Connor Winchester has been cleared of a quad strain and, in a further boost, Chayton Frans and Nick Dobson return for the Hunter Wildfires clash against a Wallabies-laden Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.