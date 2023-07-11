IN-FORM fly-half Connor Winchester has been cleared of a quad strain and, in a further boost, Chayton Frans and Nick Dobson return for the Hunter Wildfires clash against a Wallabies-laden Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Winchester limped off in the second half of the Wildfires' 24-21 loss to Southern Districts and it was feared he had re-torn his quad.
"Thankfully, it was just a cork," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He should be training 100 per cent by Thursday, which is a relief."
There was also good news for halfback Nick Murray. He has a tight Achilles and, although on light duties this week, should be OK to play off the bench.
Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens will make his run-on debut.
Frans nursed a shoulder injury and played 12 minutes off the bench against the Rebels and returns at blindside breakaway. George Noa drops to the bench.
"Frans benefited from the light week," Coleman said. "George had a really good game and will come on for one of the other locks."
Scrum anchor Dodson comes back in at tighthead prop after missing two games with a strained calf.
His return means that Western Force prop Bo Abra plays off the bench.
"Dobbo deserves to start," Coleman said. "He has to get his spot taken off him. Bo's first game was amazing, but he dropped a couple of balls last week. He is definitely up to it. Competition for places is what we want. Also, with Dobbo coming back from a calf strain, I don't want to bring him off the bench and have it go."
Sydney University are in eighth place on 37 points, five points outside the six.
The Students have welcomed back a host of stars in the past two weeks but have still dropped games to Norths (25-22) and the Two Blues (38-31).
"They have a cast of thousands," Coleman said. "Lachie Swinton, Jake Gordon, Tom Horton and Folau Fainga are back from the Wallabies and a couple of others have come back from overseas.
"They haven't won yet, but teams normally get cohesion in week two or three.
"We have spoken this week about being better at the effort areas. We have to compete better, do the second efforts and work off the ball. Out enthuse them."
Despite going down to Southern Districts the Wildfires moved to the top of the table courtesy of a bonus point.
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Morgan Innes, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Alex pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Nate De Thierry
Meanwhile, AAP reports, Tte Wallabies believe there is a silver lining to their 43-12 Rugby Championship mauling at the hands of Springboks.
"It kind of shows how far off the mark we are," halfback Nic White said of the pounding in Pretoria that has sent coach Eddie Jones back to the drawing board.
"It's still a bitter pill to swallow ... we're not where we want to be - a long way off actually.
"There was no sugar-coating, we were straight into it after the game in areas that we weren't up to scratch. We need to find answers.
"Things didn't go to plan. A bit of a baptism of fire out there. They're a bloody good side, showed why they're world champs and current World Cup holders."
The honeymoon is well and truly over for Jones, the coach with the Midas touch who many billed as the saviour when Rugby Australia parachuted the 63-year-old in to replace the sacked Dave Rennie in January.
From failing to find touch from penalties to kicking out on the full in general play, turning over cheap possession and having two players yellow carded, White conceded the entire Wallabies performance was a horror show.
"But there were some positives out there," White said. "I know it's hard to hear that right now but we've been together as a squad of 35 for, like, five sessions before that. There were some things that we were well short of and we know that now.
"I'm not making excuses but we're still finding a bit of clarity in the way we want to play.
"We were going up against the world champs there, a team that's been together under the same staff, the same group of players for like eight years.
"They have real clarity in the way they want to play the game and it's bloody hard to stop."
Jones has four more Tests to settle on his squad for the World Cup and fans will learn on Thursday if he makes wholesale changes for Saturday's clash with the Michael Cheika-coached Argentina in Sydney.
Winger Suliasi Vunivalu is in the firing line after a particularly poor starting debut in Pretoria.
Mark Nawaqanitawase would be an obvious replacement after enjoying an outstanding spring tour of Europe last November, while Andrew Kellaway is expected to be available for selection after recovering from injury.
Young gun Carter Gordon sparked the Wallabies after replacing playmaker Quade Cooper, who started strongly before being starved of ball against the rampant Springboks.
Jones is also sure to consider starting the lively Tate McDermott instead of White.
One player certain not to tackle the Pumas is Taniela Tupou, with Jones sending the powerhouse prop back to the Australia A team to play Tonga in Nuku'alofa on Friday night.
Tupou desperately needs game time after rupturing an achilles tendon on the spring tour.
