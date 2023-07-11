A Merewether home was saved from risk of a lithium battery "violently exploding" on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters received a call from Mary Street, Merewether, at 9am from a resident who had accidentally punctured a lithium battery while removing it from a mobile phone.
The battery was emitting an unusual odour as chemicals were leaking from it in vapor form. The process is known as off-gassing. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the overheated battery was in danger of violently exploding and setting fire to the home.
The man was advised by firefighters to carefully place the battery outside, away from flammable materials, and wait for a fire truck to arrive.
FRNSW understand the man conducted an internet search while waiting for firefighters to arrive on scene.
He placed the battery in salt water which created an additional high fire risk, as salt water is a conducting agent for electricity.
FRNSW transferred the battery to fresh water, where it continued to bubble. The crew monitored the battery's temperature until it reached safe levels and advised the man to regularly check on it to ensure it stopped bubbling.
The man was given instructions on how to properly dispose of the battery.
IN THE NEWS
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.