Natalie Sharpe and healthy fast food restaurant Oliver's are a match made in QSR heaven.
Unfamiliar with the acronym? It means "quick service restaurant" and it refers to fast-food eateries such as McDonald's and KFC.
Oliver's, though, is unique. It offers quality, nutritious food and drink options in the cut-throat fast-food market and is a healthy fast food alternative for travellers on Australia's arterial highways.
Sharpe is the chief executive officer at Oliver's and lives in Port Stephens, where she has spent most of her life.
She took on the role six months ago, having worked at Oliver's for eight years, including a stint last year as head of product where she was involved in an overhaul of the menu.
She has a degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Newcastle and, prior to being employed by Oliver's, worked at the Hunter Medical Research Institute.
"I've always loved food and I'm very passionate about nutrition and good health," Sharpe says.
"I'd always been a fan of the Oliver's brand and knew it aligned with my thoughts about natural healthy food, and being able to offer nutritious food in places where it is more difficult to find."
Places like busy highways, which are frequented by business travellers, tourists and families.
Oliver's has 16 cafe/restaurants - soon to be 18 - peppered along Australia's eastern seaboard highways, from Melbourne in the south to Maryborough up north.
Two new Oliver's are about to open on the Hume Highway at Pheasants Nest and they will be the state's first with a drive-through option.
Oliver's is also ready to serve an increased number of travellers and commuters at the M1 Wyong Northbound service centre from July 16 when the longstanding McDonald's restaurant closes.
"We've extended trading hours and will be open from 5am until late, seven days a week, serving our signature all-day menu," she says.
"There was all this attention paid to the McDonald's closing but we're still there.
"We're going to be moving into the McDonald's space over the coming months."
There are plans to revamp the southbound Oliver's on the M1 and, locally, you can find Oliver's restaurants at Bulahdelah and Hexham.
Unlike traditional fast food that often contains highly processed ingredients with little nutritional value, Oliver's is committed to providing fresh, nutritionally dense wholefoods.
"We look closely at nutrition and how we can get all the important food groups in," Sharpe says.
"We've got a good balance on the menu right now, which is important to us. More and more people are becoming aware of their health."
Rather than using a deep fryer, Oliver's prefers to grill, steam or oven bake to ensure that the nutritional integrity of the menu items is maintained.
Their menu caters for a variety of different dietary requirements, allergens and meal preferences, too.
Under Sharpe's watch a new children's menu was introduced, which includes a well-rounded "breakfast combo and mini lunch burger range".
The Haloumi Breakfast Egg Wrap made its debut and quickly became one of Oliver's highest-selling items.
The "pocket range" was expanded to include Lamb Roast Vegetable, Mexican Chicken and Moroccan Vegetable options. And Oliver's breakfast offering was improved by the introduction of gluten-free crumpets, avocado on sourdough, yoghurt cups and chia puddings.
"We relaunched on the ASX in February this year which was an important milestone for the company," Sharpe says.
"I see a very bright future for us.
"We occupy a very unique space in the QSR market that's leading the way in providing a high-quality nutritious offering in the quick service restaurant space.
"I feel so grateful to have this role.
"It really is my passion and I have so much belief in where we're going as a company.
"I really don't think there is anything else like what we offer."
Sharpe reveals that Oliver's is also investigating the feasibility of a "high street model" in addition to the highway model and "that's where we see potential looking forward".
And keep an eye out, Sharpe says, for the following specials this month at Oliver's Hexham, Wyong North and Wyong Southbound: a $9.95 bacon and egg roll and coffee deal; and two sandwiches for $14.95, made fresh in store.
