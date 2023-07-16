Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Oliver's CEO Natalie Sharpe spills the beans on the future of the fast food chain 'you can feel good about'

By Lisa Rockman
July 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Natalie Sharpe and healthy fast food restaurant Oliver's are a match made in QSR heaven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.