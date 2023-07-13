NEWCASTLE band Collidescope and local cafe The Press Coffee and Book House will soon find themselves exposed to a potential global audience of more than 200,000.
On Friday US-based BVTV Music will debut Collidescope's video for new single, Red Flags, on their YouTube channel, which boasts 213,000 subscribers and 120 million views.
Red Flags' video was shot among The Press' bookshelves by Sydney's Dunelabs.
From there Collidescope guitarist Peter Perry cold emailed BVTV to enquire about showcasing the video.
"They got back to me the next day and said, 'that's great, we've got the space to do the release on the 14th of July'," Peter said.
Collidescope, which also features Peter's sister Shay Perry on vocals and her fiance Bryton Wakely on drums, are hopeful Red Flags puts their melodic brand of alternative-rock in front of new audiences.
"I know a lot of people say this, but really the entire approach to this song was artistic and musical as opposed to commercial," Peter said.
"We didn't go work with particular people because they could get us somewhere or work with specific people for the purpose of name-dropping those people.
"We quite literally worked with some of our favourite artists and creatives."
Red Flags follows Collidescope's debut EP Old Mistakes, released last year.
The success of Old Mistakes saw the three-piece secure support slots along the east coast with alternative heavyweights Yours Truly and The Beautiful Monument, as well as Newcastle's Eat Your Heart Out.
Red Flags was produced by Mitta Norath at Newcastle's Tommirock studios. The song initially began as a voice and piano demo recording made by Shay Perry.
"It was a really sweet, pretty sounding, almost cinematic idea and I took it and really started to experiment with some heavier sounds that I wanted to introduce to our catalogue," Peter said.
"This is what turned out."
Collidescope release Red Flags on Friday.
