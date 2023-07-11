Newcastle Herald
Temporary accommodation lifted for domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness

July 12 2023 - 9:30am
Reforms give people in crisis five more days to find a home
Temporary accommodation will be expanded from two to seven days for people escaping domestic violence, disaster victim-survivors, rough sleepers and couch surfers as part of state government reforms.

