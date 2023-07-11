Reforms give people in crisis five more days to find a home

Temporary accommodation will be expanded from two to seven days for people escaping domestic violence, disaster victim-survivors, rough sleepers and couch surfers as part of state government reforms.
Temporary accommodation is emergency housing support for people experiencing homelessness.
The Department of Communities and Justice has revised eligibility requirements for people seeking temporary accommodation, raising the asset cap to $5000 from $1000 and removing this requirement altogether for those fleeing domestic or family violence.
People who contact Link2home can initially access seven days of temporary accommodation.
Clients will continue to receive temporary accommodation while seeking longer-term accommodation options, providing they keep engaging with support and accommodation services and take up options for accommodation.
People in temporary accommodation are also no longer required to complete a rental diary to demonstrate they are actively looking for housing.
Homelessness NSW policy and research manager Kate Davies welcomed the "sensible" changes.
"Emergency accommodation is critical in a crisis, but we must see investment in frontline support services and social housing to give people a safe home and the support to keep it," she said.
"These changes are another step in the right direction to helping people exit the cycle of homelessness for good."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said he believed this was "an important change for people in some of the most vulnerable situations".
"I don't want to see a situation where a woman fleeing domestic and family violence has to pick up and leave every two days," he said.
Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson said the changes would bring "humanity and dignity back to the housing system".
"Two days just isn't enough time for someone experiencing housing insecurity to organise their next steps," she said.
"Part of rebuilding our housing system includes giving people in temporary accommodation more time to find their feet, get connected with the services and access stable housing from the safety of a motel.
"Homelessness is not a personal failing. Many people are one bad job, one bad relationship, one climate disaster away from facing homelessness. We need to strengthen our safety net to ensure people don't fall through the cracks and find themselves unable to access shelter."
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said access to temporary accommodation was "crucial" for women and children escaping domestic violence and sexual assault.
"Not knowing what will happen, especially where they are going to live, often becomes a barrier for women who leave a violent relationship," she said.
Residents can visit their local housing office or call the Housing Contact Centre on 1800 422 322.If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of homelessness, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling Link2home on 1800 152 152.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.