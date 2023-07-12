Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Breaking

Newcastle clean energy precinct takes big leap forward as Mitsubishi, KEPCO, Fortescue and others sign agreements with port

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody talking to KEPCO executives Chan-hyuk Chun and Jong-sung Kim at the media conference on Wednesday. Picture by Michael Parris
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody talking to KEPCO executives Chan-hyuk Chun and Jong-sung Kim at the media conference on Wednesday. Picture by Michael Parris

Port of Newcastle has taken a big step towards developing its much-vaunted clean energy precinct after announcing formal agreements with Japanese giant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Korean power utility KEPCO and a host of other major domestic and international companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.