MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham had churned through 40 players in first grade by round 12 last season.
On Saturday, Cunningham had the luxury of injecting Justis Gerrard, Caileb Gerrard and Pat Robards into the game fresh off the bench for the final 35 minutes.
The result was telling as the Blacks stormed home over the top of Hamilton, who played the finals 20 minutes with 14 men after a red card to Hamish McKie, to win 35-29.
Cunningham learnt a lot last year after the Blacks campaign was hamstrung by injuries to key players in the later of the season.
He adjusted the pre-season and has introduced a rotation policy, especially in the forwards, in a ploy to have the best players fit and firing for the finals.
Captain Sam Callow and prop Harry Chapman have been rested at times and others have played off the bench to lessen the work load.
"This time last year we had used 40 players in first grade due to all the injuries we had," Cunningham said. "It is nice to have the ability to do what we are doing that this year. To be able to drop the calibre of players like Justis, Caileb and Pat into the game with 35 minutes to go can change the tempo."
Cunningham now faces the task of determining his best XV for the finals.
"It's about putting all the pieces together and making sure we have the best cattle on the park for who we are playing," he said. "We also want to be able to finish games strongly."
** Cunningham has been going to Marcellin Park since he was a kid and can't recall the wind whipping in from the north west like it did on Saturday.
Attempts at goal from the eastern half of the ground were near impossible.
"It blew straight across the ground and there was no respite," for former halfback said. "It was filthy."
** Hunter players Sam Callow, Mick Taylor, Rhys Bray, Hamish McKie and Toa Havea go into camp with the NSW Country Cockatoos at the NSW Waratahs headquarters in Daceyville this weekend.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
