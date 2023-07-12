Central Coast death shows flu's sting is proving far worse than jab

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said children were being "disproportionately affected by influenza this year" and numbers were "continuing to rise".
MASKS and other pandemic paraphernalia may seem like part of our past, but the reality is that airborne viruses are very much still with us.
Before COVID-19 turned things upside down, the flu was a commonplace occurrence for most of us. While some were more vulnerable than others, which coronavirus illustrated with lethal efficiency, for the majority a dose of the flu was met with a prescription for rest and fluids.
That no longer appears to be the case.
Many report the respiratory illness hits with added brutality since lockdowns, and health authorities have warned this season's strain can have serious repercussions for children. The death of a child on the Central Coast is a grim reminder that while they are common, the mildness of such infections cannot be taken for granted.
Just a week ago this newspaper reported 16 children had been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza at three NSW hospitals, including John Hunter. Those complications included heart, brain and muscle-related problems.
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said children were being "disproportionately affected by influenza this year" and numbers were "continuing to rise".
The steps that halted the spread of COVID-19 - hygiene, distancing and mask-wearing - can help those who may feel at risk from similar viruses. It would certainly be overkill to revert to lockdowns or the kind of draconian rules put in place before vaccination rates skyrocketed to end that phase of the pandemic, but that is not to say all those measures are too much to consider.
The flu season is a fact of life, just as the pandemic was, yet efforts to stop the spread can have huge repercussions. Just because we do not anecdotally experience the consequences of our choices does not mean they are not appreciated and welcomed.
Resistance to enforced rules during the pandemic was perhaps understandable, if perhaps selfish. No-one likes to have their behaviour dictated to them, particularly given the severity of some penalties that have since been wiped away. Nonetheless, now that it is voluntary, how many people are doing their part to break chains of transmission? Perhaps the simplest step towards that break is simply to get a flu jab. Masks can be onerous in some settings, and the toll of social distancing is well-remembered, but other than a momentary pain there is little inconvenience linked to receiving the flu vaccine. Health authorities say the vaccine shows protection against both influenza A and B strains.
Regardless of whether we take preventive measures or not, the flu season is far from finished with us. Hunter New England Health's Dr David Durrheim has said the rate of emergency department presentations had been "very high" early on, but it is to some extent a decision for all of us where that number will head next.
