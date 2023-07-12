Central Coast death shows flu's sting is proving far worse than jab

Resistance to enforced rules during the pandemic was perhaps understandable, if perhaps selfish. No-one likes to have their behaviour dictated to them, particularly given the severity of some penalties that have since been wiped away. Nonetheless, now that it is voluntary, how many people are doing their part to break chains of transmission? Perhaps the simplest step towards that break is simply to get a flu jab. Masks can be onerous in some settings, and the toll of social distancing is well-remembered, but other than a momentary pain there is little inconvenience linked to receiving the flu vaccine. Health authorities say the vaccine shows protection against both influenza A and B strains.