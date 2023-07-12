Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has experienced plenty of highs and lows during his 99 NRL appearances for Newcastle.
Ahead of his 100th game against Wests Tigers on Friday night, the Newcastle Herald has looked back at some of his most memorable and not-so memorable on-field moments in the red and blue.
In what was also halfback Mitchell Pearce's club debut, Ponga immediately lived up to his hype by starring in Newcastle's 19-18 win over Manly. The then 19-year-old fullback scored his first try with a trademark goose-step run on the left edge. He was just as strong in defence, putting his body on the line to deny former Knights winger Akuila Uate a certain try.
Followed up his first start in Knights colours with an equally classy showing a week later, setting up two tries to help snatch a 30-28 victory over the Raiders in Canberra. One try was the start of what would become a potent left-edge combination with back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, a play the duo have executed countless times since.
Ran 100 metres to score a try against the Titans on the Gold Coast. The play easily makes Ponga's career highlights reel but it wasn't enough to secure victory on the day with the Titans victorious 33-26.
Put on a massive right-foot step around Canterbury playmaker Kieran Foran to score a try and ensure a 22-10 win over the Bulldogs at Magic Round. One of his most memorable runs with the ball.
Scored his first double for the Knights and for a fifth game in a row as the Knights hammered the Dragons 45-12 in Mudgee. Almost had a hat-trick but the Bunker denied him a third try.
A famous 38-12 win over the Roosters in front of 25,929 fans on a Friday night at McDonald Jones Stadium. It was the points the Roosters conceded to a team across their 2018-19 title-winning campaigns.
Ponga scored a try and kicked seven from seven, but was hit high by prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and forced off early.
Bagged his first hat-trick in the top grade to help the Knights to a crucial 38-10 win over the Sharks at home. The tries stand out on Ponga's record but it is the huge hit he took from Chad Townsend off a 20-metre tap that fans will likely more easily recall. The Sharks halfback got sent off but remarkably copped only a three-week suspension.
Almost single-highhandedly lifted Newcastle to a 26-22 win over Cronulla at home. Scored two tries and set up two more.
Had a relatively quiet game but his first as captain of the side. A shock 20-6 victory over the Roosters, and the Knights' first and only win at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Knocked out attempting to make a try-saving tackle on Panthers' wrecking-ball Viliame Kikau at McDonald Jones Stadium. One of multiple head-knocks Ponga suffered in a bleak year at club level.
Suffered another concussion after being crunched by Roosters prop Matt Lodge. Ultimately ruled out for all but one of the remaining NRL games but didn't play again, opting out of the World Cup.
Ruled out 90 seconds into the game at Leichhardt Oval after another head-knock, which raised questions about his future in the sport and sidelined him for five matches.
A game the then five-eighth would love to forget. Exposed in the front-line of defence multiple times by Parramatta, missing eight tackles. His and the team's worst performance of the year, but served as a learning curve for the young skipper.
One of his finest performances for the club. Kicked 11 from 11 despite having not goal-kicked all year. Set up three tries, made two line-breaks and nine tackle-breaks as the Knights trounced the Bulldogs 66-0 to snap a three-game losing streak.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.