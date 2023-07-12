Veteran brushes off retirement to lead way for Two Blues

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren didn't have Marcus Christensen in his plans at the start of the season because he thought the veteran lock had retired.
On Saturday, Christensen made his 150th first grade appearance in the Two Blues' in come-from-behind 23-20 triumph over arch rivals Merewether.
Christensen helped engineer the fightback and Hefren reckons the veteran is in career-best form.
"From a chat I had with him last year, I thought he was retiring," Hefren said. "He came back into pre-season late but was really fit. He is in the best condition I have seen him and is relishing being the experienced guy in the pack.
"If he is not in the form of his life, he must have been pretty good. The things I have noticed from the past are firstly, his attitude. He is really positive this year. And also his urgency. He is not just making the tackles that come to him, he is going hunting for them. It is the best i have seen him defensively. He is chop tackling really well. I can't speak highly enough of him."
** Beaches coach Va Talaileva felt better than expected after his "one-off" first grade return in the 43-13 loss to University.
Talaileva packed down at No.8 and produced a typically wholehearted effort. However, he was quick to clarify that he would be back down in third grade next round.
He and few old boys headed by Dane Le Rougetel, Andrew Delore, Adrian Delore and Ben Smit, have an eye on a premiership.
** There are no games this weekend but Merewether will be doing anything but rest. Coach Tony Munro has planned a 7.30am torture session at Townson Oval on Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.