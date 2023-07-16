At first, Mayfield residents thought little of the new BHP plant idea. After all, who would build a major steel mill in a pond, as much ground was under water at high tide? Few then suspected that wetland would be filled in, the nearby harbour channel deepened and Mayfield (at Port Waratah) would become the centre of manufacturing industry. BHP became the region's major employer where more than 10,000 workers at its peak toiled day and night on 300 hectares of heavy industrial land.