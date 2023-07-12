Newcastle Herald
Wesley Prentice murder: Girlfriend of accused Cooks Hill gunman denies role in shooting

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:30pm
Detectives investigating the shooting murder of Wesley Prentice at a unit in Darby Street, Cooks Hill in July, 2021.
The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting Wesley Prentice to death at Cooks Hill has pleaded not guilty to her role in the alleged murder and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

