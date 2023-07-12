COACH Rob Stanton intends to sign an experienced foreigner to add leadership to the Newcastle Jets defence rather than bring in an overseas striker to spearhead the A-League club's attack.
Stanton has been working with the squad for nearly three weeks and has identified areas he wants to improve.
"I have potentially two spots, with the consideration of one being a foreigner," Stanton said. "I'm trying to find the right player at the back. I think we need a bit of experience in that area to help us.
"I think it will make a big difference and give belief and confidence to everyone around them.
"Someone like [Western Sydney centre back] Marcelo would be ideal. A player for the others to look up to. Someone who can set the direction in the change room, on the field, off the field ... a bit of extra guidance.
"We have guys like Brandon O'Neill and Jason Hoffman who bring that, but I think we need an extra there."
The Jets have three centrebacks on the books. Young duo Mark Matta and Phil Cancar and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, who started last season at right back.
Jordan Elsey was released midway through last year and co-captain Matt Jurman left to join Macarthur.
"Mark Natta is a really good prospect and this year could be a great year for him," Stanton said. "Phil Cancar has come back from Scotland, where he didn't play much. He still has work to do in terms of his development. Carl gives us flexibility if we need it. I think we need four centrebacks. Another stronger centreback will give us belief and confidence.
"We have time. I want to make sure we get the right person."
On the surface, the Jets are yet to replace Beka Mikletadze - the club's golden boot for the past two years .
The Georgian, who has joined Korea club Gwangju FC, scored 13 goals in the 2021-22 season and added six last campaign.
Goal-scoring was an issue for the Jets last season. They netted 30 goals, down from 45 the previous season. Only Melbourne Victory, with 29, yielded fewer.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jacob Dowse and scholarship duo Clayton Taylor and Lachie Bayliss are the new additions to the front third.
They add to Trent Buhagiar, Archie Goodwin, Reno Piscopo, Daniel Stynes and Kosta Grozos.
"We have some good young players, exciting players," Stanton said. "We will have a decent threat there."
The jets confirmed on Monday that they had extended their partnership with front-of-shirt sponsor Port of Newcastle for another season.
"We're really pleased to be continuing our partnership with the Port of Newcastle," Mattiske said. "It's great for us as a club to have a strong connection with an organisation which is a major part of the economy in this region.
"I know the team looks forward to stepping out on Monday night in the new Australia Cup jersey with the Port of Newcastle logo proudly displayed on their chest."
Meanwhile, Broadmeadow Magic have turned to club stalwart Jim Cresnar to guide their 2024 Northern NSW NPL men's campaign.
Cresnar, a former championship-winning skipper at the club, was appointed as the next head coach on Monday and players were informed on Wednesday night at training.
He has been an assistant first-grade coach in recent years at Magic and has also served as their technical director and director of football. He is also coaching a junior side at the Central Coast Mariners this year.
Cresnar will replace John Bennis, who is stepping aside after one season in charge because of work and family commitments.
Bennis was an assistant coach before stepping up to the top job in January after Damian Zane withdrew to focus on his role as Newcastle Jets Youth boss. Bennis will stay on at Magic as their JDL technical director.
Magic are fourth this year on the NPL ladder on 33 points, five off top spot, with four rounds remaining. They also have the State Cup final against Edgeworth on July 29 at Weston Park and a round of 32 Australia Cup clash with Sydney United 58 at Magic Park on August 4 to come this season.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
