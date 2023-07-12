If you're part of the generation that knows Fisher as a Queensland DJ and not as some bloke chucking a line in down the harbour, congratulations on not waking up with joint pain this morning.
If, on the other hand, you spent a few minutes like I did Wednesday morning, losing it in a Google spiral trying to figure out whether Fisher was the person and Fizz was the drink (or the other way around), chances are you might have been a bit baffled by the commotion at Redhead's Liles Oval.
Fret not, though, Topics is here to help.
It seems DJ Fisher (he's the person) made a surprise appearance at Liles in the form of a few dozen cardboard cutouts in what appears to be some kind of advertising stunt for his alcoholic seltzer label Fizz, which kicked off a little over two years and has since sold a few million cans.
Fisher has made a name for himself among the Zoomers and the Zoomers-at-heart with a litany of club bops like Losing It, Take it Off, Stop It, and others, all while carrying on like a bit of a good-natured goose to his 1.6 million Instagram followers.
His drink label, which makes an appearance in the music video for Just Feels Tight, in which the DJ recreates a viral clip he posted back in October 2020 of himself dancing about in his tighty-whiteys while stuck in hotel quarantine, and which seems to be at the centre of the Liles Oval affair on Wednesday, began on the Gold Coast and is now available in a range of bottleshops around the country.
The cutouts, meanwhile, have a bit of notoriety of their own after reports emerged a few months ago that fans were pinching them from the bottle-o to add to the collection of more traditional uni student pilfered wares, like the odd roadworks sign and traffic cone, in a trend dubbed 'Fishin'.
The pop-up commotion was spotted by a few locals, who posted about it on Redhead Community Facebook group Wednesday morning.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
