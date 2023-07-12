Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle students celebrate graduation

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton's Emerson Worthington graduated from the University of Newcastle with a Bachelor of Nursing on Wednesday. Picture by Eddie O'Reilly for UoN
Singleton's Emerson Worthington graduated from the University of Newcastle with a Bachelor of Nursing on Wednesday. Picture by Eddie O'Reilly for UoN

NURSE Emerson Worthington knows firsthand how vulnerable you have to be to rely on healthcare workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.