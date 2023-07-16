Newcastle Herald
Alex Morris explores the American South by bus, this week in Little Rock

By Alex Morris
July 16 2023 - 10:00am
The Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River in Little Rock, Arkansas. Picture by Alex Morris
Little Rock, Arkansas, was a town I heard country music songs about growing up, and that was the extent of my knowledge. The capital and most populated city of a southern state in the middle of America is where, on Friday at 5am, my Megabus pulled into, dropping me at a seedy petrol station.

