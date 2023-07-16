As the crowd clapped for the Aussie pastor, and he went on to offer a multitude of perspectives, some of which I agreed with more than others. Their reception to him was a reminder of how people sometimes like to celebrate other; that foreign is interesting. If I tell people here I'm from South Carolina, they are less interested than if I tell them I'm from Australia. The question "where are you from" holds such weight. I've been opting to ask people "where's home for you?" during this trip, to try to get to the heart of the matter.