What a difference 12 months can make.
Newcastle Rugby League arrives at this weekend's wet-weather round without a single catch-up game to play after rain wreaked havoc on last year's draw.
It's a stark contrast to the nine first-grade fixtures and an entire round postponed during the course of 2022, which also forced officials to push back the finals series by a week.
Given the chaotic context of last season, which featured multiple midweek encounters and constantly boggy fields, a free Saturday and Sunday will be welcomed by many in clubland.
Three of 18 rounds remain this campaign with semis starting on August 12-13. The 2023 decider has been scheduled for McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 2.
Souths winger Jacob Afflick (shoulder charge) won't be available again until play-offs after being handed a two-match ban this week.
The in-form Lions, amid a 10-game winning streak, have the bye next before hosting Maitland (July 29) and Northern Hawks (August 6) at Townson Oval.
Central's Justin Worley (dangerous contact) entered an early guilty plea and was suspended for one fixture while Jyris Glamuzina (dangerous throw) escaped with a warning.
