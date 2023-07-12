STOCK levels remain tight across the country as Australia faces a chronic housing shortage.
But just how tight has the market become?
Data supplied by CoreLogic looks at the tightest markets in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region, including the number of houses that have come onto the market in the four-week period ending July 9, and the total number of house listings available to buy in that suburb during that month.
According to CoreLogic, 29 suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded zero new listings for houses over the last four-week period, including Hamilton, Tighes Hill, Broadmeadow, Teralba and Fishing Point.
Among the tightest markets in the region in terms of houses for sale during this period were Merewether Heights (two), Hamilton East (one), Minmi (one), Belmont South (two); Croudace Bay (two), Pelican (two); Tingira Heights (two), Tarro (one) and Warabrook (two).
Robinson Property selling agent Tony Reville has one of the two properties currently listed for sale in Merewether Heights.
Mr Reville said the suburb is tightly held but is even more of late as low stock levels affect the marketplace.
"There's not a lot on the market in Merewether in general, especially in Merewether Heights," Mr Reville said.
"It's pretty tightly held in there and that certainly has increased.
"One of the reasons why properties are not coming on to the market very often is because it offers good value compared to what you are going to pay down on the flat [in Merewether] while still being in a 2291 postcode.
"There are a lot of owner-occupiers and people tend to hang on and stay there for quite a long time."
His listing at 32 The Quarter Deck in Merewether Heights has attracted strong enquiry and overall, numbers at open house inspections are up, according to Mr Reville.
"There are a lot of buyers out there at the moment and that's in all ranges, even the cheaper market with the first home buyers right up to the expensive stuff but there is a limited amount of stock that is coming on," he said.
"The level of property coming on is extremely low which you think would be different with the economic situation but I think a lot of people have had a buffer there with the cheaper interest rates."
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said data reflected a slowdown in vendor activity, with 553 new listings added to the market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the same period last year compared with 503 over the most recent four-week period.
In addition, the total available supply of homes is also lower, with 1065 dwellings advertised for sale over the past four weeks.
This is down 7.3 per cent (128 properties) relative to the same period last year.
"Total listings are 15.9 per cent below the previous five year average for this time of the year," Mr Lawless said.
"Approximately 1 per cent of properties have been advertised for sale over the past four weeks, down from 1.1 per cent of properties at the same period last year."
Mr Lawless said that although stock levels were higher a year ago, selling conditions were more favourable.
Based on data for the June quarter, homes in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were selling in a median of 26 days a year ago compared with 40 days and discounting rates in the region were smaller at -4.0 per cent in 2022 and -4.1 per cent in 2023.
"Selling conditions have been improving through, with the rate of vendor discounting narrowing from -5.2 per cent at the end of last year to -4.1 per cent, indicating vendors have become less willing to adjust their pricing expectations and buyers have less ability to negotiate vendors down," he said.
Following a 10.5 per cent drop in local housing values between May 2022 and February 2023, housing values have risen by 3.1 per cent.
"In dollar terms, the median value remains about $68,500 below the record highs of last year," he said.
