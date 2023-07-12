MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach feels his squad are capable of bouncing back in 2024 despite last year's grand finalists now conceding semis are probably out of reach.
Although still a mathematical chance of making the Newcastle Rugby League top five, Roach says it seems a bridge too far for the Scorpions with only three rounds remaining in the regular season.
Macquarie (14) sit seventh on the ladder and six points shy of the cut line, meaning they would need to defeat Lakes, Northern Hawks and Wests on the run home, rely on fifth-ranked The Entrance (20) losing each game and improve their for-and-against record by 103.
"I think the top five is pretty much sorted after those results on the weekend and looking at other fixtures [coming up]," Roach told the Newcastle Herald.
"There might be a bit of jostling for positions within the top five, but I think that it's pretty well set unfortunately for us.
"It's just been on of those years where we can't take a trick."
Not helping Macquarie's cause in 2023 has been long-term injuries to Luke Higgins, Joe Woodbury and Jordan Noble, time in the casualty ward for Connor Kirkwood and Bobby Treacy as well as the suspensions of Royce Geoffrey and Bayden Searle.
"You get one [player] back and lose two," Roach said.
"Injuries hurt, suspensions hurt and the obviously the quality of blokes missing, but combinations have also hurt because we're playing out of position and don't get any time together across the park."
Roach says the Scorpions stay focused on "finishing strong" before "coming back bigger and better next year".
"There's still plenty of spark and plenty of light, so if we can get a good rub of the green with injuries and find some consistency, there's no reason why we can't bounce back straight away and be in contention next year," he said.
With this weekend's competition-wide break (wet weather), combined with Macquarie's bye last round, Matt Cooper (calf) and Kyle Shepherdson (hamstring) get extra time to fully recover before facing Lakes at Lyall Peacock Field on July 23.
However, in what proved to be a costly 24-6 loss to Wests on July 1, Dean Morris (hamstring) could find himself sidelined for the rest of the year.
Macquarie have a 5-8 record this campaign, finding themselves in a five-match losing streak.
The Scorpions have appeared in four deciders during the past decade, claiming the club's second premiership in 2017.
LADDER: Maitland 28; Souths, Wyong 24; Cessnock 21; The Entrance 20; Wests 15; Macquarie, Central 14; Lakes 12; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
