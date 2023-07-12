DYLAN Evans spent six years at Welsh powerhouse Scarlets, won a Pro 12 title, toured South Africa, played at some of the most storied grounds in world rugby and took on the likes of Toulon and Leinster in front of packed stadiums.
But the 34-year-old has never enjoyed a season more than this year at Merewether. Certainly not as a professional player.
After a shot stint with Wanderers last season, Evans is back where it all began.
"Towards the end of my professional rugby career - as great a job that it is - it ends up being a job," Evans said. "Being back at Merewether, I have my love back for the game. I'm playing for fun and passing on some of the knowledge that I have learnt.
"The boys are really keen and really dedicated but we still enjoy a beer after a game. It's the Merewether way. You turn up, you train hard, you rip in, and then you have fun with the boys."
Evans, Welsh fiancée Angharad and one-year-old boy, Jesse, have been in Newcastle about a year.
It is the next chapter in their lives.
Evans is close to completing a Masters in Environmental Management and Sustainability and is working at Glencore Ravensworth. Angharad is expecting their second child.
"Rugby was always my No.1 priority," Evans said. "It is at the bottom of the list now."
Evans cherished his time in Wales.
"It was great for me," he said. "I was living the dream, doing what I always wanted to try and do. It afforded me the ability to concentrate on rugby.
"We bought a house, got a dog, had a kid.
"It is just rugby and football over there. Llanelli is a one-team town. Everyone loves the Scarlets. You walk into a pub and everyone wants to have a beer with you. I finished in Glasgow. I had been at Scarlets for six seasons and needed a change."
Evans played 54 games for Scarlets before spending a season in Scotland.
"There are so many highlights," he said. "My second year at Scarlets, we won the Pro 12, which is now the United Rugby Championship. We were runners-up in the Heineken Cup. Touring South Africa and playing in places like Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth was an amazing experience .
"Playing against Toulon, you look up and Ma'a Nonu and Semi Radradra are standing in front of you. My last game in the UK was with Glasgow in the quarter-final of the Heineken Cup in Montpellier.
"At one stage at Scarlets we had 14 Welsh internationals. I was very fortunate to be involved in a lot of success."
On returning to Newcastle, Evans had intended to play with the Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield.
"I did a couple of sessions with the Wildfires but I couldn't give the level of commitment that I would want to give," he said. "I didn't want to be a flake and start something I couldn't finish. It was my financee' her first time living in Australia and we had a 10-month-old baby."
Evans wasn't going to play at all this season until he caught up with Merewether coach Tony Munro and a few old teammates for a beer.
"Munners' kept in touch with me when I was overseas," Evans said. We go back a long way. He gave me my first-grade start. People like Billy Coffey and Jay Strachan were involved.
"I left Merewether back in the day. It was a hard move. It is good to go back and mend some relationships.
"They have an exciting young team and I thought I could help out a little bit. These guys bleed green and love the club. It is Sam Rouse's team. He is a great player and a great leader. Then there are players like Rhys Bray, who is one of the most talented young players I have seen.
"They were coming through the juniors when Merewether were struggling. They know the hurt. I was very fortunate early in may career. I had a lot of success straight straight out of school. I thought winning was a given. You don't appreciate when it comes too easy. I know these guys are hungry for it."
Defending premiers, Merewether sit in second spot with three rounds remaining a host of players set to return.
"This will probably be my last year," Evans said. "Finishing with a premiership would be the dream. I know it is a hard task. A lot of things have to align to win a premiership, but this side is definitely one that can do it. We just have to stay fit and healthy."
And happy.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
