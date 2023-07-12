JAMY Forbes feels The Entrance will be in a "good position" regardless of whether or not he coaches the Newcastle Rugby League club again next season.
Forbes confirmed this week that he and assistant Ben O'Connell will apply to continue in the first-grade role, advertised by the Tigers recently.
"We only made the decision the other day that we will put in for it, so we'll start building for next year," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald.
"At the end of the day, whether we're here or not, we'll leave it in a good position."
Forbes, enjoying his second year back at the helm, added "you'd like to think you're pretty safe but you never know".
Coaching applications for 2024 officially close next week.
Entrance, who have all-but sown up a maiden Newcastle RL finals berth, were hit with suspensions this week after Toby Key (two matches) and Kyle McLean (one match) both took early guilty pleas for dangerous contact charges.
The Tigers, requiring just one more point in the last three rounds to seal fifth spot, host Kurri Kurri and Maitland either side of visiting Lakes.
Entrance led from start to finish in defeating the fourth-placed Goannas 30-14 at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
