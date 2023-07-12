A MAN has been charged after allegedly leading police on a chase through Merewether which ended in a car smashing through a storefront.
Newcastle police were patrolling Llewellyn Street about 9.20pm on Tuesday when they tried to stop a Toyota Aurion.
Police allege the learner driver failed to pull over and a pursuit was sparked, which continued onto Morgan Street then City Road.
Police said the Toyota hit a Kia Cerato, which caused the Toyota to flip onto its side and pushed the Kia through the front of a healthcare business.
The 28-year-old man police claim was behind the wheel of the Toyota, and the driver of the Kia, were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
Police confirmed they did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Officers allegedly uncovered an amount of white crystal-like substance when they searched the Toyota, which they believe to be methamphetamine, or the drug ice.
It was seized and will undergo forensic examination.
Police investigating the alleged pursuit raided a Douglas Way home in Hamilton South about 10.30am on Wednesday and said a firearm part and ammunition were seized during the Firearms Prohibition Order compliance search.
The 28-year-old man was charged after he was released from hospital.
He faces charges of police pursuit; learner not accompanied by driver, police or tester; supplying a prohibited drug; and three firearm-related allegations.
Police refused the man bail and he will front Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.