Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former Matilda Amy Duggan predicts Women's World Cup to mirror Sydney Olympics success

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas captain and superstar striker Sam Kerr will carry the hopes of a nation at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Matildas captain and superstar striker Sam Kerr will carry the hopes of a nation at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

FORMER Matilda turned football host, Amy Duggan, says the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide the biggest sporting moments seen in Australia since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.