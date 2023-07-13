FORMER Matilda turned football host, Amy Duggan, says the FIFA Women's World Cup will provide the biggest sporting moments seen in Australia since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
While the Canberra-born Duggan (nee Taylor) was cut from the Matildas squad at the 2000 Olympics, the 27-time international will be central to Optus Sport's coverage of the World Cup as one of three hosts, alongside Maitland-raised broadcaster Niav Owens and British presenter Kelly Somers.
The World Cup kicks off next Thursday at 5pm with co-hosts New Zealand facing Norway. The Matildas begin their campaign later that evening against Ireland in front of a sold-out crowd of 82,500 at Stadium Australia.
"It not just a moment for women's sport, I think it's a moment for sport in Australia," Duggan said.
"It will be the single biggest event we've had on our shores since Sydney 2000, which is incredible when you think about it."
Women's football, and female sport in general, has grown exponentially in recent years.
The AFL and NRL have launched women's competitions and Australia's victory at the MCG in the Twenty20 World Cup final in 2020 was watched by 86,174, the biggest attendance for a women's cricket match in the world.
Football is ready to set new records for women's sport in Australia, too.
The Matildas are arguably Australia's most popular national team across all codes and genders, with the likes of Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord bigger household names than the Socceroos.
On Tuesday an estimated crowd of 4000 turned out at Melbourne's Federation Square to see the Matildas presented with their World Cup jerseys by young women and girls from around Australia named Matilda.
"It's crazy how much the Matildas brand was grown and how much these players are now household names and how much we love them and want to be around them," Duggan said.
"They're really revered. As a former Matilda it's so wonderful to see, as every generation of Matildas only wants the game to get bigger and better and leave the game in a bigger and better place.
"All 224 capped players, and all of those who have pulled on the green and gold around that, will be standing there super proud."
It will be the tightest World Cup we've seen in a really long time.- Optus Sport host Amy Duggan
Of course, a home World Cup brings with it great expectations.
The USA have won the last two World Cups and will start red-hot favourites to claim a third consecutive title.
However, women's football has finally awoken in recent years in Europe, which has long been the powerhouse of men's soccer. England, Germany and Spain are all expected to challenge.
Duggan has high hopes that Australia will progress to the pointy end of the tournament after they meet Ireland, Nigeria and Canada in the group stage.
"It will be the tightest World Cup we've seen in a really long time," she said. "Obviously America is always going to be up there, as they're ranked No.1, and all the top teams are gonna put up a good showing.
"Australia on any given day, with their full squad fit and firing, can compete with the best in the world."
Ever since Optus Sport's launch in 2016 into the hotly-contested TV streaming market, football has been synonymous with the brand.
Optus has carried the English Premier League since 2016 and has added the Spanish La Liga and the UK's Women's Super League to its offering.
Optus Sport will broadcast all 64 World Cup matches live and on-demand and host a daily kick-off show from 8am.
Channel 7 will broadcast 15 games of the World Cup free-to-air, including all Matildas matches and quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final on August 20.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
