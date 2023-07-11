HOW did Seven Days get dragged into all this?
That's what I find myself wondering after the Rugby League Players Association announce they will be boycotting media interviews as part of their tedious enterprise-bargaining dispute with the NRL.
I get that the players, who provide such a vital service for the community, are fed up with intolerable conditions akin to working in a Siberian salt mine.
But why take it out on little battlers such as yours truly? What's the point in that?
Still, putting self-interest to one side, my real concern is for the club media managers, who are responsible for three crucial jobs each week: setting up at the sponsors' backdrop at press conferences, making sure there are enough party pies for journalists on game day, and declining interview requests.
Now there is one less task to justify their existence. Mark my words, it's the thin edge of the wedge.
WESTS Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis reportedly "storms out" of a charity fundraiser after copping an on-stage spray from ex-radio leviathan Alan Jones.
During a lunch to raise money for Daniel Anderson, the former NRL coach who is now a quadriplegic after a surfing accident, Jones is interviewed by Yvonne Sampson and gives the struggling Tigers both barrels, calling on Hagipantelis to resign.
Jones, who famously coached Balmain for three seasons and always looked resplendent in an orange-and-black tracksuit with a cravat, declares solemnly that a "fish rots from the head". Presumably that comment has turned Hagipantelis' stomach, just as he was about to tuck into his poached-salmon main course.
AN unrepentant Jones appears to stand by his comments, telling the Daily Telegraph: "If Mr Hagipantelis had a problem with what I said he could have come and talked to me. I did coach the Balmain Tigers for nothing."
This just goes to show what a genuinely wonderful human being Jones is.
In amongst all the mercenaries, here is a selfless hero who did it purely for the love of rugba league. Although I would like to think there may have been some fringe benefits, such as enjoying a post-match cold one in the dressing rooms.
THE RLPA need look no further to illustrate the hardship that players are enduring than the plight of veteran Roosters prop Jared Waerera-Hargreaves.
JWH, who has dedicated his life to the greatest game of all, has apparently fallen on such hard times that he has been forced to sell his house. I guess it just shows that even NRL superstars are not immune to interest-rate spikes and the cost-of-living crisis.
The Sunday Telegraph reports that the big fella and his wife have recouped "near $8 million" for the Mosman premises he bought less than three years ago for $3.3 million.
It just goes to show that despite full-time professionalism and billion-dollar TV deals, rugba league players were better off when they worked as garbage collectors and bricklayers.
SPEAKING of heart-breaking tales, I am shocked, and saddened, to read a Sydney Morning Herald report that reveals: "The Cronulla Sharks are considering revoking No.1 ticketholder status from former prime minister Scott Morrison as a result of the adverse findings made against him by the Robo-debt royal commission."
Poor Scotty. I mean, he's rejected these findings as being "wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence", and why would anyone doubt him?
I can only hope that if he does get the arse as their No.1 fan, the Sharks can find him some other role. I reckon he'd make a great tackle bag.
Anyway, there's probably no need to worry. Fair chance he has already secretly appointed himself as their coach.
BULLDOGS veteran Josh Reynolds announces his retirement, and no doubt breathes a sigh of relief that he missed the recent 66-0 pizzling from the Knights through injury.
TIGERS hooker Api Koroisau, preparing to make his return from a broken jaw, says he harbours no ill-feeling towards Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui over the incident that injured him. "I shouldn't have tackled him with my face," says Api, who reveals his diet over the past few weeks has comprised soup, ice cream, and popcorn chicken and gravy pureed in a blender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.