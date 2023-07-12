A Hunter bridge could be closed "for some weeks or even months" after a truck towing a wide load collided with the bridge causing extensive damage.
Police are investigating after Brig O'Johnston Bridge at Clarence Town was damaged early on the morning of July 12.
Police said a wide load trailer being towed behind a heavy vehicle collided with multiple steel trusses on the narrow bridge.
The driver later met with police. Officers said they saw the trailer had "extensive damage".
Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.
Port Stephens-Hunter police Chief Inspector Rob Post said the bridge will remain closed "for some weeks or even months" while it is repaired.
Detours are in place via East Seaham Road to Seaham and then Clarence Town Road back to Clarence Town on the eastern side of the bridge and Clarence Town Road to Seaham, and then East Seaham to Limeburners Road on the western side.
The Brig O'Johnston Bridge was built in 1880 and is the oldest surviving timber truss bridge in NSW.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
