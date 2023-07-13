Dungog mayor John Connors has called on federal and state governments to fund a new Clarence Town bridge after after a truck caused extensive damage to Brig O'Johnston Bridge.
Police say the narrow bridge could be closed "for some weeks or even months" after the heavy vehicle's wide load trailer collided with it earlier this week.
Police have met with the driver and are conducting further investigations into the matter.
The Brig O'Johnston Bridge was built in 1880 and is the oldest surviving timber truss bridge in NSW.
Cr Connors said Transport for NSW had put "lengthy" commuter diversions in place to conduct emergency assessments.
"It defies belief that we still have a timber bridge on a major arterial route that does not allow for emergency services or larger transport vehicles to cross because of how old and unsafe the structure is," he said.
"In 2020 and 2021 Dungog Shire Council received $14.3 million from the federal and state governments (respectively) to construct a new Clarence Town Bridge.
"However, with the change in governments the funding was never provided, and since then increases to materials and labour has left us with a $4.86 million shortfall even if we were to receive the funding now."
The proposed new bridge would include dual lanes, enhanced freight capacity and a pedestrian walkway.
"We have already completed all the groundwork for the new bridge, including environmental and heritage assessments, concept designs and geotechnical investigations, we just need the funds that were promised to us so we can deliver a safe and reliable bridge the community deserve," Cr Connors said.
Cr Connors recently met with the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Catherine King and NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and local MP Jenny Aitchison to reaffirm the council's concerns and seek a commitment to fund the new structure.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
