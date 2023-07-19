Lake Mac Awards acknowledge business accomplishments Advertising Feature

Lake Macquarie has emerged as one of the regional powerhouses of business in NSW, with 13,500 business employing more than 73,000 people.

The cream of the crop will be recognised at the annual Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards, with a gala ceremony at Belmont 16s on Friday night.

Lake Macquarie has emerged as one of the regional powerhouses of business in NSW, with 13,500 businesses employing more than 73,000 people.

"This year, our judging panel sorted through almost 150 entries, whittling applications down to a list of 50 finalists across 14 categories," Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said.

"For the first time, this year's awards include a People's Choice category, which has been a great opportunity for the community to get involved and have its say. To all our finalists, congratulations and thank you for your hard work and dedication.

"You contribute to our community, help drive our city forward and help put Lake Mac on the map as a place to do business."

The 2023 awards will see one of the most diverse list of finalists on record, ranging from IT companies to hairdressing salons, offshore boat tour operators to heavy crane contractors.

Several businesses have demonstrated excellence in a variety of fields, prompting the judging panel to select them as finalists in more than one award category.

Among those is hardware integration and software development company SAPHI, which has continued to excel since taking out the top gong at last year's awards.

This year it is a finalist across five categories.

Meanwhile, Glendale landmark Event Cinemas is in the running in the Employer of Choice - 21 or more employees category, and also for the work of conference and events manager Amy Savonov. Ms Savonov is nominated as a finalist in the Outstanding Employee category for her charity fundraiser work and other projects promoting her industry and community support.

Cr Fraser said all four finalists in this year's Outstanding Community Organisation category demonstrated outstanding commitment to the people and businesses of Lake Macquarie.

They include Survivor's R Us, which supports survivors of domestic violence and abuse; the Business Growth Centre, which fosters small business growth; Swansea Community Cottage, which works tirelessly to help people in need; and The Wholesome Collective, a social enterprise addressing poor nutrition and low home-cooking rates in disadvantaged and vulnerable parts of the community.

"Combined, these four organisations help thousands of people right across our city and should be applauded for their work and dedication," Cr Fraser said.

The Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards are proudly supported by gold sponsor Dantia.

Dantia Chief Operating Officer Jill Stewart said her organisation was proud to be the event's gold sponsor.

"These awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate business innovation and performances across different sectors, highlighting exceptional local talent and leadership," she said. "Our sponsorship supports our commitment to economic development and job growth in Lake Macquarie."