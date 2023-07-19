The cream of the crop will be recognised at the annual Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards, with a gala ceremony at Belmont 16s on Friday night.
Lake Macquarie has emerged as one of the regional powerhouses of business in NSW, with 13,500 businesses employing more than 73,000 people.
"This year, our judging panel sorted through almost 150 entries, whittling applications down to a list of 50 finalists across 14 categories," Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said.
"For the first time, this year's awards include a People's Choice category, which has been a great opportunity for the community to get involved and have its say. To all our finalists, congratulations and thank you for your hard work and dedication.
"You contribute to our community, help drive our city forward and help put Lake Mac on the map as a place to do business."
The 2023 awards will see one of the most diverse list of finalists on record, ranging from IT companies to hairdressing salons, offshore boat tour operators to heavy crane contractors.
Several businesses have demonstrated excellence in a variety of fields, prompting the judging panel to select them as finalists in more than one award category.
Among those is hardware integration and software development company SAPHI, which has continued to excel since taking out the top gong at last year's awards.
This year it is a finalist across five categories.
Meanwhile, Glendale landmark Event Cinemas is in the running in the Employer of Choice - 21 or more employees category, and also for the work of conference and events manager Amy Savonov. Ms Savonov is nominated as a finalist in the Outstanding Employee category for her charity fundraiser work and other projects promoting her industry and community support.
Cr Fraser said all four finalists in this year's Outstanding Community Organisation category demonstrated outstanding commitment to the people and businesses of Lake Macquarie.
They include Survivor's R Us, which supports survivors of domestic violence and abuse; the Business Growth Centre, which fosters small business growth; Swansea Community Cottage, which works tirelessly to help people in need; and The Wholesome Collective, a social enterprise addressing poor nutrition and low home-cooking rates in disadvantaged and vulnerable parts of the community.
"Combined, these four organisations help thousands of people right across our city and should be applauded for their work and dedication," Cr Fraser said.
The Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards are proudly supported by gold sponsor Dantia.
Dantia Chief Operating Officer Jill Stewart said her organisation was proud to be the event's gold sponsor.
"These awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate business innovation and performances across different sectors, highlighting exceptional local talent and leadership," she said. "Our sponsorship supports our commitment to economic development and job growth in Lake Macquarie."
The event is also supported by University of Newcastle, Newcastle Herald, Allambi Care, Newcastle Permanent, Oasis Media, Charlestown Square by the GPT Group, ATUNE Health Centres, Hunter Water, Kent Conveyancing, Lake Mac Holiday Parks, Ramsay Health and Weekenda.
Through continuous improvement and the integration of advanced technologies, Academy Sheetmetal have transformed from a small fabrication workshop into a dynamic powerhouse capable of delivering exceptional results.
Located in Cardiff, the local manufacturing business offers a comprehensive range of services including the production of roofing products, custom flashings, drafting services, laser cutting, turret punching, expert fabrication, metal bending, welding and assembly and even in-house powder coating.
With a primary customer base in the civil, industrial, and commercial sectors, Academy also caters to the everyday individual seeking services.
"In fact, one of our largest customers are individuals who walk in and help themselves to the services we offer," general manager Josh Marks said.
Academy Sheetmetal is a finalist in three categories at this year's Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards:
The awards hold great significance for Josh, whose father established Academy and who won similar awards six years ago.
"Personally, the awards symbolise my commitment to continuing the legacy dad established," Josh said. "By participating I am demonstrating my dedication to keeping the business on the path of excellence that he paved."
For Academy as a whole, the awards serve as a means to strengthen connection with the wider community.
"They provide a platform for us to showcase our achievements and contributions, reinforcing our position as one of the leading companies in the Lake Macquarie region," Josh said. "Winning would instil pride among our staff, highlighting that they are part of a company that is recognised for outstanding performance and excellence."
Academy began over 20 years ago as a small fabrication workshop primarily focused on producing roofing products and some heavier fabrication work.
"As we progressed and evolved, so did the range of our capabilities," Josh said. "Today, we proudly stand as one of the most versatile workshops in NSW, possessing the expertise to craft virtually anything from sheet metal."
When faced with projects that surpass existing capabilities, the team at Academy proactively delve deeper, exploring new avenues in terms of tooling and processes.
"This ensures that we can provide our customers with a range of options and alternatives that meet their specific requirements," Josh said.
Academy's recent phase of growth commenced six years ago with the acquisition of their first CO2 laser cutter.
"Since then, we have continued to expand our arsenal of cutting-edge equipment, including a fiber laser, robotics, a turret punch, robotic welders, a powder coating line and various folding machines," Josh said.
This significant investment has also required substantial upskilling within the workforce, as well as an expansion of engineering and drafting capabilities.
"Our commitment to innovation, upskilling, and expanding our capabilities underscores our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our valued customers," Josh said.
When Financial Solutions was established in 2022 and is a finalist in the Outstanding Start Up category of the Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards 2023.
Founders and principal financial planners Rick Latimore and Chris Keating have combined experience of over 25 years in financial services.
They have worked for leading industry super funds supporting public servants with their retirement plans and local financial advice businesses offering comprehensive advice services to the people of the Hunter.
Their commitment to independence, transparent fee structures, freedom from product provider affiliations, and rigorous research ensures that clients receive unbiased, personalised advice that aligns with their individual needs, values, and beliefs.
"We are passionate about offering quality independent financial advice, without conflict, to the mums and dads of the Hunter Region, on the foundation of caring for our clients," Rick said.
"By adhering to our values of care, consideration, confidence, respect, success is beyond money, flexibility and collaboration, we provide financial advice that is grounded in the best interests of our clients, promotes financial well-being and helps achieve client goals."
Rick and Chris service a wide range of clients including those:
They can assist with:
Chris and Rick feel participation in this year's awards is positive for their business on many levels, enhancing business reputation, brand recognition, staff motivation and business growth.
"Being involved provides a sense of achievement and validation and any success would serve as recognition for the hard work and dedication of our staff," Chris said.
"Not only would it boost confidence and motivate us to continue striving for excellence, but it would also boost our reputation within the local area and differentiate us from our competitors as leaders in the field of financial planning."
Having established a base at Office 3, Unit 16, 44 Linden Avenue, Eleebana, Rick and Chris are keen to expand to other areas they serve including Newcastle, Port Stephens and Maitland.
"We would like to grow our business by employing local people to support us, our clients and the broader community," Rick said.
For more information and assistance call (02) 4072 4450 or email support@whenfinancial.com.