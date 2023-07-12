Five teen girls arrested, one charged with 16 offences after BMW stolen

Five teenage girls were arrested including one charged with 16 offences after a BMW was stolen from Tea Gardens.
The girls aged between 13 and 15 were apprehended after the BMW X5 was taken from Myall Road about 5.30pm on July 11.
The car was abandoned at Ashtonfield later that night and two of the teens were arrested near the scene, police said.
Three other girls were arrested at Stockland Green Hills on July 12.
Three of the girls were charged. Police said one of them was charged with 16 offences after being wanted for outstanding matters.
The other two teens were dealt with under the Youth Offenders Act.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
