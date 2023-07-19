Academy Sheetmetal local leaders in manufacturing and fabrication Advertising Feature

Academy Sheetmetal is a finalist in three categories at this year's Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards. Picture supplied.

Through continuous improvement and the integration of advanced technologies, Academy Sheetmetal have transformed from a small fabrication workshop into a dynamic powerhouse capable of delivering exceptional results.



Located in Cardiff, the local manufacturing business offers a comprehensive range of services including the production of roofing products, custom flashings, drafting services, laser cutting, turret punching, expert fabrication, metal bending, welding and assembly and even in-house powder coating.

With a primary customer base in the civil, industrial, and commercial sectors, Academy also caters to the everyday individual seeking services.

"In fact, one of our largest customers are individuals who walk in and help themselves to the services we offer," general manager Josh Marks said.

Academy Sheetmetal is a finalist in three categories at this year's Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards:



Outstanding Young Business Leader

Excellence in Sustainability

Excellence in Large Business

The awards hold great significance for Josh, whose father established Academy and who won similar awards six years ago.

"Personally, the awards symbolise my commitment to continuing the legacy dad established," Josh said. "By participating I am demonstrating my dedication to keeping the business on the path of excellence that he paved."

For Academy as a whole, the awards serve as a means to strengthen connection with the wider community.



"They provide a platform for us to showcase our achievements and contributions, reinforcing our position as one of the leading companies in the Lake Macquarie region," Josh said. "Winning would instil pride among our staff, highlighting that they are part of a company that is recognised for outstanding performance and excellence."

Academy began over 20 years ago as a small fabrication workshop primarily focused on producing roofing products and some heavier fabrication work.



"As we progressed and evolved, so did the range of our capabilities," Josh said. "Today, we proudly stand as one of the most versatile workshops in NSW, possessing the expertise to craft virtually anything from sheet metal."

When faced with projects that surpass existing capabilities, the team at Academy proactively delve deeper, exploring new avenues in terms of tooling and processes.



"This ensures that we can provide our customers with a range of options and alternatives that meet their specific requirements," Josh said.

Academy's recent phase of growth commenced six years ago with the acquisition of their first CO2 laser cutter.



"Since then, we have continued to expand our arsenal of cutting-edge equipment, including a fiber laser, robotics, a turret punch, robotic welders, a powder coating line and various folding machines," Josh said.



This significant investment has also required substantial upskilling within the workforce, as well as an expansion of engineering and drafting capabilities.

