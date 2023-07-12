Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Newcastle Herald Property: Luxury home smashes record with $11m sale

Updated July 14 2023 - 9:08am, first published July 13 2023 - 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Herald Property: Luxury home smashes record with $11m sale
Newcastle Herald Property: Luxury home smashes record with $11m sale

A BEACHSIDE home built three-and-a-half years ago has broken the record as Newcastle's most expensive residential property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.