Newcastle Herald Property: Luxury home smashes record with $11m sale

A BEACHSIDE home built three-and-a-half years ago has broken the record as Newcastle's most expensive residential property.
The luxury property at 8 Berner Street in Merewether was tipped to break the city's sale record of $10.25 million and, five months after hitting the market, it's done just that.
The home sold for $11,050,000, topping the previous record set last year by the sale of an ocean-facing house on John Parade, Merewether by $800,000.
The beachside village of Catherine Hill Bay has emerged as one of the top-growth regional coastal suburbs in Australia, with the suburb's median value recording an increase of $384,000 in the past 12 months.
Property sales data from Ray White released this week revealed the biggest growth and decline in regional coastal towns across Australia over the past year.
Stock levels remain tight across the country as Australia faces a chronic housing shortage.
But just how tight has the market become?
According to CoreLogic, 29 suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded zero new listings for houses over the last four-week period, including Hamilton, Tighes Hill, Broadmeadow, Teralba and Fishing Point.
On the hunt for a property?
Meticulously renovated with a sympathetic touch, this home seamlessly blends the charm of yesteryear with the comforts of the 21st century.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
