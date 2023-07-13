Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Sarah Baum ready for special Championship Tour debut in homeland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 13 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Baum at a press conference before the J-Bay Open. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Sarah Baum at a press conference before the J-Bay Open. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL

Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum was eyeing a "very special" Championship Tour debut at the J-Bay Open, which started on Thursday (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.