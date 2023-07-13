Sarah Baum ready for special Championship Tour debut in homeland

Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum was eyeing a "very special" Championship Tour debut at the J-Bay Open, which started on Thursday (AEST).
Baum secured a wildcard into the South African event as the top-ranked female from Africa on the second-tier Challenger Series.
"There's no pressure as I'm not trying to gain any rankings points from this event," Baum said. "I still have a lot of personal goals in this event and I want to showcase some of my best surfing in the best waves in the world.
"To have this opportunity and be around family and friends is very special and I'm really excited."
Baum, who is eighth on the CS, was to take on world No.1 Carissa Moore and American Lakey Peterson in the opening round.
Merewether's Ryan Callinan was up in heat seven of the men's opening round, which was first in the water at the ninth stop on the 10-event CT.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
