Accused Merewether pursuit driver Mitchell Sutton refused bail over wild crash

A LEARNER driver accused of leading police on a pursuit through Merewether on Tuesday night before causing a crash that forced another car into a storefront has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Parolee Mitchell Sutton, 28, of Hamilton South, appeared in court on Thursday in handcuffs charged with police pursuit, supplying a prohibited drug and firearm offences.
Mr Sutton's solicitor, Martin Vazquez, indicated his client wanted to plead guilty, but instead the matter was adjourned for two weeks to determine whether the DPP would elect to prosecute the matter.
Mr Sutton did not apply for bail and will return to court on July 27.
According to police, officers were patrolling Llewellyn Street at Merewether about 9.20pm on Tuesday when they attempted to stop a Toyota Aurion.
The driver allegedly failed to stop, triggering a pursuit that sped along Morgan Street and onto City Road where the Aurion collided with a Kia Cerato.
The impact of the crash caused the Aurion to roll onto its side and pushed the Kia into the front of a healthcare business, police said.
Mr Sutton and the driver of the Kia were taken to John Hunter Hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
During a search of the Aurion, police allegedly located 11 grams of methamphetamine.
Following further inquiries, police conducted a "firearms prohibition order compliance search" at a home in Douglas Way, Hamilton South, about 10.30am on Wednesday where they allegedly seized a firearm magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition.
When Mr Sutton was released from hospital he was taken to Newcastle police station and charged.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
