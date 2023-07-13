Trainer Ty Robson confident of more success at Newcastle Paceway

Former Maitland trainer Robson, now based at Stubbo, near Gulgong in the NSW central west, scored a double with Haveyoucheckedin and Heavenly Sign at Newcastle last Friday and the pair will make the three-and-a-half-hour trip again. They look well placed in the third and sixth races respectively, while stablemate Riveered, in the fifth, will also be a winning chance on the night. Tom Callaghan drives the trio.