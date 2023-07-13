Trainer Ty Robson confident of more success at Newcastle Paceway

Hunter-raised trainer Ty Robson heads back to Newcastle Paceway on Friday night chasing another winning haul featuring Queensland-bound Haveyoucheckedin and Heavenly Sign.
Former Maitland trainer Robson, now based at Stubbo, near Gulgong in the NSW central west, scored a double with Haveyoucheckedin and Heavenly Sign at Newcastle last Friday and the pair will make the three-and-a-half-hour trip again. They look well placed in the third and sixth races respectively, while stablemate Riveered, in the fifth, will also be a winning chance on the night. Tom Callaghan drives the trio.
Robson expected Haveyoucheckedin to be even better from a handier draw after leading from a wide gate and winning by 8.8 metres last start.
"Last week he drew eight and we thought he'd be a run or two short, first run back from a spell, but [driver] Jack [Chapple] said he was really only in second gear coming down the straight, which is encouraging, so he should be better for the run this week," Robson said.
"He's being aimed at the group 1s in Queensland in August, the Qbred Triad."
Heavenly Sign won by 5.2m last week after racing in the one-one spot from gate four, but she will have to overcome a second-line start this time around.
"She's going to need some luck early, but she's racing in a bit of a purple patch and finishing off her races really well," Robson said. "She's only going to need a split late and she should be prominent again.
"She'll go to Queensland as well. There's some nice mares' races for her in August there."
Riveered has the advantage of gate one when he races for the first time in seven weeks.
"He pulled up with a stone bruise after his last race and may have even had it going into it," he said.
"His past few starts down there have been quite encouraging as well, without much luck.
"He sat in the death there last time and they ran pretty quick time. He came over from New Zealand about six months ago and we are just starting to figure him out.
"We haven't really drawn well with him before, so we'll look to use his gate speed tomorrow night and take up a prominent position, and he'll be hard to beat as well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
